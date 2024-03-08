Nick Aldis must make an unpopular decision to ensure The Rock and Roman Reigns won't go out of control on WWE SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown has arguably become WWE's best brand. While several storylines have contributed to the brand's rise, The Bloodline remains the major reason behind the group's popularity. The current storyline involving The Rock and Roman Reigns teaming up against Cody Rhodes has generated plenty of interest in the Friday night show.

However, the one thing it has also created is chaos. To address this, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis posted a video on Instagram in which he spoke about The Bloodline story and mentioned that unprofessional behavior on the blue brand could lead to superstars being ejected from the building.

While this punishment may seem harsh, Aldis could consider making things even worse. If things go out of control on SmackDown, the General Manager could go a step further and cancel the potential tag team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Further, he could also ban The Rock from WrestleMania if things go out of control. This could infuriate the TKO Board of Directors member, who could then push Triple H to fire the former TNA star. This could further widen the already existing rift between the legends.

While the angle is speculative, if something like this takes place, it would only benefit Cody Rhodes. The story leading up to WrestleMania 40 will be exciting to watch.

Ex-WWE writer hopes Triple H will book SmackDown star to win at WrestleMania 40

Going into WrestleMania 40, almost everyone wants to see Cody Rhodes finish the story. After last year's setback, which saw Roman Reigns retain the title, many believe Rhodes deserves to finish the story. However, it seems a former WWE writer does not want to see The American Nightmare win.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned if Triple H still thought like his mentor Killer Kowalski, then he would book The Tribal Chief to win at WrestleMania 40. The former WWE writer said:

"I'm holding out hope, that a lot of the old guard there still feels the way I do. If Reigns goes over. If Reigns goes over bro. And I'm hoping, I'm hoping that Triple H is still that Killer Kowalski old-school guy. I'm hoping bro because, Oh my God, if Cody does not go over." He continued, "They ain't going nowhere. That's why you gotta do it." [21:38 onwards]

If Roman Reigns does end up winning at WrestleMania 40, it will be worth watching how fans react to the scenario. Until then, the build-up to WrestleMania will be interesting to follow.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE