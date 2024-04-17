Nick Aldis needs to make a huge request to Triple H about 11-time champion's WWE Draft status following his RAW farewell

Nick Aldis has been doing a phenomenal job as SmackDown's General Manager. The 37-year-old recently acquired one of the biggest superstars on the blue brand in the form of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

As a result, the 38-year-old bid farewell to Monday Night RAW on its recent episode, as he is now a SmackDown superstar. However, with WWE Draft 2024 on the horizon, Aldis needs to make a huge request to Triple H about the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

The SmackDown GM must implore The Game that world champions should not be eligible for the upcoming WWE Draft and must stay on their respective brands, especially after he gained The American Nightmare. Nick Aldis has several reasons to propose to the WWE's Chief Content Officer.

To lock Cody Rhodes to SmackDown

With Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, he became obligated to move to Friday Night SmackDown, as the title is exclusive to the blue brand. However, Rhodes is still eligible to be drafted to Monday Night RAW in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Hence, Nick Aldis needs to make a huge request to Triple H that world champions should not participate in the WWE Draft 2024, as he would not want to lose The American Nightmare now that the latter has become a part of the blue brand for the first time.

Aldis is aware of Cody Rhodes's star power and would want to lock the current Undisputed WWE Champion to Friday Night SmackDown.

To fill Roman Reigns' void on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. He is expected to take a long break now that he is no longer the world champion on the blue brand.

The Tribal Chief's absence has left a huge void on SmackDown for the first time. The clouds of uncertainty over Nick Aldis' head have now been cleared as Cody Rhodes left WWE's flagship show to head to Friday Night SmackDown to become exclusive to the blue brand.

Aldis should implore Triple H that world champions should not be eligible for the WWE Draft 2024, as he could lose The American Nightmare. Hence, the SmackDown GM must ensure he secures Rhodes for his brand to fill Reigns' void in the blue brand post-WrestleMania XL.

To safeguard another world champion for Nick Aldis' brand

Another superstar that Nick Aldis could be concerned about losing in the WWE Draft is current WWE Women's Champion Bayley. The Role Model is one of the most decorated superstars in the women's division and has had a stellar career in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, she is also eligible to participate in the upcoming WWE Draft. With Bayley being a top-tier superstar and the reigning WWE Women's Champion on Friday Night SmackDown, Aldis would look to secure her for the blue brand.

Therefore, this is another reason the Smackdown General Manager needs to put forward an earnest request to The Cerebral Assassin about excluding world champions from the WWE Draft 2024.

