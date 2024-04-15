Who was the MVP of WrestleMania 40, if not Roman Reigns? The Rock reveals

WrestleMania 40 witnessed the culmination of one of the best storylines in WWE's history, involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. It was a storyline that transcended the heights of pro wrestling and delivered some unforgettable moments that will be etched in the pages of history.

With WrestleMania dust settling down, The Great One posted a video on social media, appreciating all the superstars involved in this match. He hailed Reigns for his unfathomable championship reign and heaped praise on Rhodes for surmounting the odds and finishing his story.

However, The Rock specifically took a moment to acknowledge Seth Rollins and call him the MVP of the entire WrestleMania 40 weekend. The Hollywood star believed that it was Rollins who paved the way for the storyline to reach new heights, as his involvement was paramount.

The Final Boss commended The Visionary and everything he did in this feud, which will perhaps go down in history as one of the greatest storylines in WWE's history. Seth Rollins was undeniably the pivotal part of this feud, which helped The American Nightmare finish his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Therefore, The Rock heaped praise on him and appreciated his role in this entire storyline. The 52-year-old star expressed gratitude for sharing the ring with Rhodes, Reigns, and Rollins.

Why was Seth Rollins' role at WrestleMania 40 paramount?

Seth Rollins sacrificed his entire WrestleMania to fulfill the promise he made to Cody Rhodes ahead of The Show of Shows. The Visionary stated that there was one person on this earth who was uniquely suited to be Rhodes' shield in his battle with Roman Reigns and Rollins stood true to his words.

The former World Heavyweight Champion acted as a pawn in the main event of WrestleMania 40 to protect The American Nightmare. Seth Rollins allured The Tribal Chief to hit him with the steel chair when the latter had an opportunity to hit the chair shot on Cody Rhodes to win the match.

Roman Reigns could not resist his temptation to exact revenge on his former Shield brother as Rollins pricked on his old scars. This move changed the entire scenario, as The Visionary paved the way for Rhodes to defeat The Tribal Chief and finish his story.

Seth Rollins worked as Cody Rhodes' shield throughout WrestleMania 40, even after losing his own title match and injuring his knee. It was eventually Rollins' sacrifice that helped The American Nightmare dethrone Roman Reigns and pull off the unthinkable at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

