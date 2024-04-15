The Rock breaks character; sends Seth Rollins a message after WrestleMania during hiatus

The Rock has sent Seth Rollins a message after breaking character.

At this time, The Rock is not part of any ongoing storyline in WWE anymore - at least overtly. While there appears to be a coup in The Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa seemingly taking over as Tribal Chief from Roman Reigns, there have been rumors that The Brahma Bull is the one behind Sikoa's actions. However, there's been no confirmation from anyone that this is the case and it's no more than a fan theory right now.

Meanwhile, The Rock went through a particularly taxing WrestleMania himself, wrestling in a 45-minute tag team match against Rollins and Cody Rhodes while teaming with Roman Reigns on Night One. They won their match and he's now planning to come back later and has already sent a warning to Cody Rhodes.

However, in the video, he also broke character enough to send Seth Rollins a message. He congratulated Rollins and said that the star had an incredible WrestleMania and that he'd done a great job in his role. He called him the MVP of the WrestleMania weekend.

"And also congratulations to who I feel is the MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend. Seth Rollins. Seth Freakin' Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three, what an honor it was to break records. Now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania."

It remains to be seen if the two interact again in the future, and if they do, in what role they will clash.

The Rock and Seth Rollins are both not set to appear on WWE programming for a while

At this time, there's no set schedule for when The Rock will next appear in WWE. Even Rollins will remain away from the ring too, as he is taking a reported hiatus while he recovers from injuries and heals up.

It's expected that he will return within four weeks.

As for The Brahma Bull, fans will have to wait to see if he returns before WrestleMania 41, and if so, in what role.

