Nick Aldis' next move as SmackDown GM may leave top WWE faction fuming: Find out how 

Nick Aldis made a notable WWE debut on the recent episode of SmackDown, introduced by Triple H as the brand's exclusive General Manager. This announcement coincided with the confirmation that Adam Pearce would be assuming the role of General Manager for Monday Night RAW. However, this development could potentially spell trouble for the Judgment Day faction, especially regarding the status of the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

For those unaware, The Judgment Day's bid to reclaim the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of RAW was successful, thanks to the assistance of Jimmy Uso's interference. However, according to reports, the company might soon be planning to separate those Undisputed Tag Team titles

This might lead to a potential scenario this week when Nick Aldis could spearhead the initiative to have exclusive tag team titles for SmackDown. During his announcement, Nick might also reveal that this decision was taken after mutual consent from Adam Pearce, which would force The Judgement Day to relinquish the SmackDown titles.

If this scenario were to unfold, the RAW faction might react adversely to the decision, given their recent triumph in securing the titles. This announcement from the General Manager of the blue brand could lead to the company organizing a tournament to crown new tag team champions for Friday nights.

As WWE re-establishes the roles of General Managers for both RAW and SmackDown, it will be intriguing to witness how the narrative unfolds in the coming weeks and how The Judgment Day responds if these changes take place.

What else will happen on the upcoming edition of SmackDown?

The upcoming edition of the blue brand appears to be a promising one, with several anticipated segments and matches scheduled. LA Knight's challenge to Roman Reigns is expected to be addressed by The Bloodline, and the return of Logan Paul is set to create some excitement.

Additionally, Logan Paul's confrontation with Rey Mysterio has generated significant anticipation among fans. It is also interesting to note that The Tribal Chief is not advertised yet for the upcoming show.

Furthermore, the scheduled WWE Women's Championship match between IYO Sky and Charlotte Flair is likely to be a highlight of the show, with the potential return of Bianca Belair adding to the excitement.

With anticipation building for Crown Jewel 2023, the upcoming episode of the blue brand seems to be setting the stage for some compelling storylines and matches in the near future.

