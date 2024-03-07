Nick Aldis to officially sign a top free agent? - 4 ways WWE can acknowledge International Women's Day on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will air tomorrow night on the FOX Network. A few things have been announced for the show, including Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and the return of Logan Paul.

Friday, March 08, 2024, will also be celebrated as International Women's Day. To mark the occasion, Triple H, World Wrestling Entertainment officials, and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis may choose to celebrate their incredible women's roster.

So far, nothing has been announced concerning the female talent for the show, but they will certainly be featured in some capacity. The Blue Brand is loaded with some of the best women's wrestlers in the entire world.

This article will dive into a handful of ways the SmackDown General Manager or the company as a whole can acknowledge the special day by way of utilizing the top talent in the promotion.

Below are four ways WWE can acknowledge International Women's Day on SmackDown:

#4. Women could main event the show

The most obvious way for WWE to capitalize on International Women's Day is by allowing their female superstars to headline the show. Several female superstars have headlined RAW, SmackDown, and NXT on multiple occasions in the past. Recently, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Nia Jax in the main event of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Given the level of talent on SmackDown, the likes of Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Bianca Belair could easily headline the show. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton could also do the same. There is plenty of talent to put in the spotlight; it just depends on whether the company is willing to do it or not.

#3. The Women's Tag Team Champions could hold an open challenge

WWE has three titles dedicated to female performers on the main roster. IYO SKY is the WWE Women's Champion while Rhea Ripley holds the Women's World Title.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions. The Damage CTRL members are linked with SmackDown but can appear on either brand as they hold inter-brand titles.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Nick Aldis could have The Kabuki Warriors defend their titles via an open challenge to any tag team in the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Jade Cargill could sign with SmackDown or make her in-ring debut

Jade Cargill at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 [Image Source: WWE.com]

Jade Cargill is the hottest free agent in WWE. The 31-year-old signed with the Stamford-based promotion in the latter half of 2023.

Cargill made her main roster in-ring debut during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she impressed fans with her skills and temperament. However, she has yet to wrestle since then. The former AEW star has featured in backstage segments on SmackDown, but she is yet to officially sign with the Blue Brand.

International Women's Day could be the perfect time for her to officially sign with SmackDown. The company could even surprise fans by booking an impromptu debut match for the champion wrestler this week.

#1. IYO SKY could defend her WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY on SmackDown [Image Source: WWE.com]

IYO SKY is one of the most successful women wrestlers in WWE. SKY started her career in the promotion as part of the NXT brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Genius Of The Sky transitioned to the main roster in 2022 as part of Damage CTRL. She has since won the Women's Tag Team Title twice with Dakota Kai and is the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

Given that it has been a while since IYO last defended her prized title, she could do so on this week's edition of SmackDown. Showcasing top talents on the brand could be the perfect way to honor female wrestlers on International Women's Day. Could IYO clash with Bianca Belair again or Jade Cargill?

Here's wishing women around the world a Happy International Women's Day!

