Nick Aldis to pull off shocking swerve to deny WWE star Money in the Bank victory? Possibility Explored

With WWE Money in the Bank just two weeks away, Nick Aldis has scheduled Triple Threat qualifying matches leading up to the event to decide the three superstars who would represent SmackDown in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
Solo Sikoa and LA Knight have already qualified for the event by winning their matches, and we have only one spot left. That spot will be decided this week in a contest featuring Jacob Fatu, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes.
Jacob Fatu can easily be embroiled in a civil war angle with Solo Sikoa, who has also qualified. Carmelo Hayes, meanwhile, is doing well in the main roster but hasn’t received a significant push yet. This is the type of opportunity WWE Creative might be trying to capitalize on to raise Hayes' profile. Should Carmelo make the cut, he’d also stand as one of the favorites to win the overall Money in the Bank ladder match.
If Carmelo Hayes qualifies and wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, Nick Aldis could have a surprising swerve in store: he could refuse him the prize and award it to his mentor, The Miz. However, Aldis might not be the one orchestrating this betrayal.
The Miz informed Carmelo Hayes last week that he gave up his own Money in the Bank qualifier match to allow Hayes to compete, win, and raise his stock in the process. But does this sound like something a heel Miz would do? Perhaps this story isn’t all about a mentor attempting to live vicariously through their mentee. The Miz may simply be playing Hayes so he can become a three-time Money in the Bank winner.
Perhaps The Miz informed Nick Aldis that he was not physically fit to compete in the Money in the Bank qualifier or the ladder match itself. Still, he had a proxy—Carmelo Hayes—to represent him in both matches. At the same time, he told Hayes he selflessly gave up his qualifier spot, deceiving both men. If Carmelo wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, Nick Aldis would have the unfortunate task of revealing the truth to him. However, even that may not be enough for Hayes to turn on The Miz. By being a master manipulator, The Miz could tell Hayes that this was for his good, that Hayes just wasn’t ready for the championship yet. The Miz could vow to take him under his wing and groom him until he was ready.
By keeping Carmelo on his side, The Miz will be able to bide his time and wait for the moment to cash in on a vulnerable champion, preferably Jey Uso, the current babyface World Heavyweight Champion. If successful, The Miz would become a three-time world champion and a three-time Grand Slam Champion, topping a record set by him in the first place. This would also establish a future rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and The Miz for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Nick Aldis reacts to his wife calling him the Greatest General Manager of All Time
As the General Manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis has to deal with a lot of situations. He mostly keeps his calm and works through the obstacles, which has led to him becoming a crowd favorite.
Speaking with Denise Salcedo recently, WWE legend and multi-time Women’s Champion Mickie James stated that Nick Aldis was the Greatest SmackDown General Manager of all time.
Aldis shared an Instagram story of that moment, adding a fawning caption.
"Don't settle until you get someone who talks about you like this❤️," he wrote.
What Mickie James said also resonates with many fans. SmackDown has had numerous general managers in the past, but few command the aura that Aldis does, making up for must-see weekly television.