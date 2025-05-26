SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shares heartwarming personal update

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shared a personal, heartwarming social media update. He reacted to recent praise from his wife, Mickie James.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion praised her husband for his work as the SmackDown General Manager and referred to him as the greatest GM of all time.

Nick Aldis recently took to Instagram stories to share Mickie James' interview with Denise Salcedo. He noted a heartwarming message while acknowledging his wife's praise.

"Don't settle until you get someone who talks about you like this❤️," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Nick Aldis reacts to praise from Mickie James. (Photo credits: SmackDown GM's Instagram story)

Aldis joined WWE as a backstage producer in August 2023. A couple of months later, Triple H introduced the 38-year-old as the new SmackDown General Manager. He has been the on-screen authority figure on the blue brand since.

Wrestling veteran opens up about Nick Aldis' potential WWE match with a former world champion

The SmackDown General Manager's last in-ring appearance was in October 2023. The two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion has never wrestled a match in WWE. However, the Stamford-based company has hinted that Aldis may feud with Randy Orton.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted that The Apex Predator was pushing for a WrestleMania match with Aldis. The former WWE head writer opined that the SmackDown General Manager had at least five years as an in-ring talent in him. Russo added how he would have booked a feud between the two.

"I know Orton was pushing for that match at WrestleMania. I know Orton wanted that match at WrestleMania. Here’s the funny thing: they gave Nick that role backstage because they told him he was too old and needed to transition into a mentor. The dude is 37 [sic] years old, give me a break. Nick Aldis has at least five good years left in him. So, if I am going to do something with Nick Aldis and Orton, it is going to be a program and it is going to be a story, and we are going to build it," he said. [From 54:50 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Randy Orton challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event in his most recent in-ring appearance. The Viper put forth an impressive performance, but interference from R-Truth helped The Cenation Leader retain the title. It remains to be seen if the SmackDown General Manager will be his next opponent.

