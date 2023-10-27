Nick Aldis to pull out a wild card on SmackDown? Exploring major swerve

The new General Manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis, took the authority of the blue brand from Adam Pearce two weeks ago. The 19-year veteran immediately brought Kevin Owens to the blue brand in exchange for Jey Uso. He might pull out another wild card on his show this week.

It is possible that Nick Aldis could announce a stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. The two superstars will sign the contract for their match this Friday on SmackDown.

The contract signing segment is not expected to go down smoothly, just like the majority of the contract signings in the past. The potential mayhem might force the SmackDown General Manager to announce either a Special Guest Referee or any other infamous stipulation for the title match.

It is worth mentioning that Roman Reigns and LA Knight have already exchanged blows in the lead-up to their huge main event at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief took the Megastar out with a Spear on the October 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

LA Knight got his payback at the WWE SuperShow live event the following night. The number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship battered the champion with the BFT following Reigns’ successful title defense against Sami Zayn.

Is Nick Aldis going to book a huge Crown Jewel match on SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

The October 27 episode of SmackDown will be the second-last show of the blue brand before Crown Jewel. WWE will tape the final SmackDown this Friday night as superstars of the blue brand will be in Saudi Arabia on November 3.

It is possible that Nick Aldis could book a huge match for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on the blue brand this Friday. The SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis might give his nod to the rumored John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa match for the big premium live event.

Fans can check out the match card announced so far for Crown Jewel 2023 here.

