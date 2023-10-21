5 Things that could happen at Roman Reigns and LA Knight's contract signing

Roman Reigns and LA Knight’s contract signing is set to take place next Friday on SmackDown. The pair will make their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match official for Crown Jewel 2023. The match was confirmed before SmackDown last night.

The feud began after John Cena introduced The Megastar as The Tribal Chief’s next challenger on the October 13th episode of the blue brand. The animosity escalated after Reigns speared Knight following a match with Solo Sikoa in the main event.

Knight got his payback at the WWE SuperShow live event the following night. The 40-year-old star took the entire Bloodline out by himself after Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against the former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

With that being said, here are five things that could happen at Roman Reigns and LA Knight’s contract signing on SmackDown next week:

#5. LA Knight gets the better of Roman Reigns

LA Knight is unlike any other challenger Roman Reigns has faced before inside the ring. The Megastar has the momentum in his favor and the crowd behind his back. He was extremely over at the Clash of Champions 2023 press conference despite not being present at the event.

The contract signing next week can potentially end in favor of the former Million Dollar Champion. Knight has shown he can more than hold his own against the entire Bloodline. He might put the Tribal Chief through the table ahead of their big match.

#4. Roman Reigns stands tall… again

The October 13th episode of SmackDown capped off with Roman Reigns hitting a spear on LA Knight. The Tribal Chief stood tall over the fallen Megastar as the show went off the air. Reigns did get hit with the BFT the following night at the WWE live event.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might have the challenger’s number the next time they met face-to-face inside the ring. The Tribal Chief could even give a major callback to his Shield days by delivering the triple powerbomb on Knight with the help of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

#3. John Cena shows up in LA Knight’s corner

John Cena endorsed LA Knight big time after the latter’s match against The Miz at Payback. The pair teamed up against The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) at Fastlane earlier this month. Cena also put over Knight as the next challenger to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The GOAT might be in The Megastar’s corner for the contract signing segment on SmackDown next week. Roman Reigns will, most probably, have the rest of The Bloodline in his corner. Cena can join Knight to make it two against three.

#2. All-out brawl involving Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came face-to-face with The Bloodline following their successful Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller last week on SmackDown. However, the pair lost the titles because of Jimmy Uso this past Monday on RAW.

This week's SmackDown saw the unannounced arrival of Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member attacked Jimmy during The Bloodline’s segment with Cena and was fined $10,000 by GM Nick Aldis for his act. Jey won’t probably return to SmackDown, but he might send Cody Rhodes in his place next week – setting up a blockbuster Survivor Series main event.

#1. Damian Priest teases cashing-in his contract

Damian Priest won the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match by toppling LA Knight at the last minute. The Archer of Infamy tried multiple times to cash-in his contract on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at premium live events and televised shows.

Priest might show up on SmackDown next week to tease another cash-in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As long as he has the briefcase, he can appear on any show he wants to cash-in his contract for any major championship.