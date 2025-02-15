Nick Aldis to punish major Bloodline member for his actions on WWE SmackDown this week? Possibility analyzed

Under Nick Aldis' management, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw substantial headway in the buildup to Elimination Chamber 2025. However, during the show, Jacob Fatu once again became a primary highlight due to his exchange with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

In addition, Jacob and Tama Tonga were involved in a backstage segment where The Samoan Werewolf attacked a WWE official. This motion by The New Bloodline member raises the prospect that Aldis might punish Jacob Fatu for his actions. Fatu is set to face Damian Priest and Braun Strowman in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight. This implies that he won’t be banned or removed from the arena.

However, Aldis could penalize Fatu by charging a hefty fine on him, deducting a considerable amount as punishment for his actions. Nick Aldis has been characterized as one of the boldest General Managers in recent WWE history. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if he took action against The Samoan Werewolf to regain control of the blue brand and maintain order.

It will be intriguing to see how the storyline unfolds on SmackDown as we inch closer to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

How else can Nick Aldis punish Jacob Fatu for his actions on the recent WWE SmackDown?

This isn’t the first time Jacob Fatu has reacted aggressively on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked WWE officials. Previously, fans have seen The New Bloodline member follow the same approach, yet Nick Aldis has yet to take any action against him.

Besides imposing a fine and potentially punishing him financially, the National Treasure could take stricter measures by issuing a warning and suspending The Samoan Werewolf from SmackDown at least until Elimination Chamber 2025. This would ensure that Jacob doesn’t attack anyone else during that time while also protecting backstage officials.

It could serve as a first warning, with Aldis making it clear that any further similar actions could result in longer suspensions. Additionally, the SmackDown General Manager could personally confront Jacob Fatu in an upcoming episode of the blue brand, warning him about the consequences of his actions.

These developments would not only solidify The Samoan Werewolf’s status as a dominant force but also reinforce the fact that Nick Aldis has zero tolerance for such behavior under his leadership.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold in the ongoing Bloodline saga and whether Aldis will decide to punish Jacob Fatu for his actions.

