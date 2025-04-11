Nick Aldis to punish Randy Orton and make him face five WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

Last week, Randy Orton did something unthinkable on WWE SmackDown. He put his hands on a WWE Official, as he hit General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO. These actions will not go unpunished. With that in mind, could Aldis force The Viper to face five superstars at WrestleMania 41?

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes. Nick Aldis promised on a recent social media post, that he would address Randy Orton's attack from last week. He said he would deal with it, and he could do that by putting the 45-year-old in a Gauntlet Match.

Of course, considering this is Randy Orton, Aldis will not put just any five superstars in the ring with him. They will be the best of the best and could include one or two of pro wrestling's hottest free agents. Come WrestleMania weekend, Orton could be made to face Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Solo Sikoa, Rusev, and Aleister Black.

Both Rusev and Black were recently released by AEW, and could both be in the match, that is unless Aldis himself decides to don his wrestling gear once more.

If Aldis were to return, he would certainly feature in such a match. That being said, this is just speculation. The SmackDown GM promised to address Orton at some point. For now, fans will just have to wait to see how things unfold.

Randy Orton was originally scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton's plans for WrestleMania are up in the air because his original match got canceled. Heading into Las Vegas, Orton was meant to go one-on-one with Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter and The Legend Killer were beefing for the better part of 2024, and the former was even responsible for sidelining the latter for quite some time. With that in mind, WWE booked a match for The Show of Shows, and it was expected to be a brutal affair.

Unfortunately, plans changed last week, as KO came out and announced that he would be out of action with a neck injury.

This announcement then led to Aldis informing Orton that he wouldn't feature at WrestleMania, and in turn, was the reason behind the RKO. However, knowing WWE, things are unlikely to be left like that, and this story is sure to develop further in the weeks leading up to the event.

