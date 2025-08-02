  • home icon
Nick Aldis to punish Randy Orton for his recent actions by canceling his SummerSlam match? Possibility explored

By Subhasish Deb
Published Aug 02, 2025 12:24 GMT
Nick Aldis, Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll
Nick Aldis, Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll. [Images from WWE.com]

Randy Orton will team up with Jelly Roll to battle Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a blockbuster tag team match at SummerSlam. This is slated to take place tonight on what will be Night One of the annual spectacle. However, there could be a huge twist in the story. Rumors have been swirling that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may cancel this marquee bout after what happened last night.

On the go-home edition of SmackDown, Orton, Roll, McIntyre, and Paul were involved in a heated brawl. Aldis dispatched a team of security personnel to bring things under control. However, he failed to do so. The Viper unleashed his fury by hitting multiple RKOs on the guards. He even persuaded Jelly Roll to deliver a Chokeslam to one of them.

Such a disregard for authority could prompt Nick Aldis to cancel this match from Night One of SummerSlam. In its place, WWE management might move a bout from Night Two to fill the slot. However, in a backstage segment, Randy Orton could issue an apology to Aldis and agree to pay a fine for his actions. This gesture might convince the GM to reschedule the match for Night Two instead.

Currently, SummerSlam's first night features six matches, three of which are tag team bouts. In contrast, the second night has no tag team matches on the card. To create a better balance between the two nights, WWE could shift this high-profile tag team match to Sunday. The company can then shift a high-stakes title match, such as Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, to Saturday instead.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is speculative at the moment. Only time will tell if WWE makes any changes to the Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul match.

Nick Aldis to move Randy Orton permanently to RAW after SummerSlam?

Randy Orton has been on SmackDown since he made his return to weekly programming in November 2023. He has become a cornerstone of the blue brand's show. However, the 14-time World Champion's actions have often been troublesome for Nick Aldis. The General Manager has failed to control The Viper's wrath, ending up on the receiving end of an RKO twice.

Many believe that Aldis might decide to move Orton to Monday Night RAW following SummerSlam. While it is an intriguing possibility, the chances of it happening are pretty low. The 14-time World Champion has a lot of unfinished business on Friday nights as of yet.

If Nick Aldis suddenly moves him to the red brand, it will lead to an abrupt and awkward ending to Randy's SmackDown run. Moreover, the St. Louis native has been pursuing the Undisputed WWE Championship throughout 2025, with an ongoing story on the blue brand. WWE has been steadily building toward The Apex Predator's anticipated feud with Cody Rhodes.

Hence, moving him to RAW would undermine years of build and momentum. Additionally, SmackDown currently lacks a legend on its roster, making Orton essential for the blue brand to maintain strong fan interest.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Edited by Yash Mittal
