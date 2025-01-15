Nick Aldis to put Tiffany Stratton in a concerning situation on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored 

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley. While the former is a considerable threat to Stratton, there is a chance SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could put Stratton in an even more concerning situation.

On Friday, the match between Stratton and Bayley could end in a disqualification due to involvement from the ladies who fought to become the No. 1 contender last week. This disqualification could then lead to Aldis booking Stratton to defend her title in a Fatal 4 or 5-Way match at the Royal Rumble.

A situation like that would be terrible for Tiffany Stratton because not only does she lack experience but also because the odds will be terribly stacked against her. For starters, Stratton does not have a single friend she can rely on if she has to defend the WWE Women's Championship in a match like that.

Hence, since every woman will fight for herself and to win the title, the chances of Stratton retaining would be very slim. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see how the young champion will deal if put in a concerning situation like this.

Ex-WWE writer names who he thinks Tiffany Stratton will face at the 2025 Royal Rumble

If Tiffany Stratton is able to retain the WWE Women's Championship on Friday against Bayley, all eyes will be on her potentially defending the title at Royal Rumble. If such a situation does arise, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo named who could be Stratton's opponent at the upcoming PLE.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran wrestling figure mentioned a match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax could be possible at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Explaining the reason behind the same, Russo said:

"The way they [WWE] book, if they go all the way to WrestleMania with Tiffany and Nia Jax, bro, it's gonna feel like it's dragging out," Russo said. "It's a long time away, and the way they book, I would much, much rather have them do that at the Royal Rumble." [13:24 – 13:41]

A match between Stratton and Jax would be interesting to watch, given the dynamics between them. While both women were best friends at one time, Stratton betrayed Jax and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the WWE Women's Champion.

