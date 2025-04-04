Nick Aldis to remove two major superstars; former AEW champion making his debut - 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's show

SmackDown has a packed line-up this week as The Road to WrestleMania 41 kicks into the next gear. CM Punk has been advertised for the show, and The Straight Edge Superstar will have a word to say about his WrestleMania opponents, Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Former AEW star Rey Fenix will make his official WWE debut on Friday. After blindsiding Michin and B-Fab last week, Naomi will enter the ring to face the latter. Furthermore, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu will collide in a massive Last Man Standing match.

Nick Aldis will have a busy night that could see him make several important moves and decisions. Let's look at four things the SmackDown General Manager could announce on tonight's show.

#4. The new Bloodline is removed from the arena before Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

The new Bloodline is experiencing a rough path. Communication hasn't been forthcoming, and unnecessary interferences have occurred. Jacob Fatu is breaking out as a singles star, but Solo Sikoa has unintentionally derailed his path.

Fatu has a golden opportunity to obliterate Braun Strowman and put their feud to rest. Although he doesn't need their help, The Bloodline could interfere to wreak unnecessary havoc and spark an interference melee that could see LA Knight also get involved.

However, Nick Aldis could have the foresight to predict such a fallout. Hence, the General Manager could remove Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga from the building, allowing Strowman and Fatu to settle the score.

#3. The SmackDown General Manager introduces Andrade to Rey Fenix

One of WWE's latest signees, Rey Fenix, will debut on SmackDown. Fenix's brother, Penta, is competing on RAW and is in the running for the Intercontinental Championship. It would be intriguing to see how Triple H utilizes the former AEW star.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Fenix's plans. His first major feud could be with Andrade. The rivalry could begin on SmackDown tonight when Nick Aldis books a match between the former AEW stars.

El Idolo could test Fenix and introduce him to the casual fans. The program could begin as a cordial one but soon descend into chaos as Andrade grows jealous of Penta's brother.

#2. Nick Aldis announces Naomi vs. Jade Cargill for WrestleMania 41

While The Road to WrestleMania 41 has been criticized by many online, fans have directed praise toward the stellar feud between Naomi and Jade Cargill, which will likely culminate in a grudge bout at The Show of Shows.

Naomi will face B-Fab on SmackDown. The 37-year-old veteran could score an important win, but she could continue to assault her fallen opponent in a vicious beatdown. Cargill could run down to make the save.

A massive brawl could break out, prompting Nick Aldis to bring out his security team to separate Naomi and Cargill. After the situation has been successfully diffused, Aldis could announce a match between the two women for Mania.

#1. The Last Man Standing Match becomes a Number One Contender's Match

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu want the United States Championship, but their mutual hatred has prevented either man from securing the title. LA Knight also has unfinished business with both monsters.

Hence, Knight could reach an agreement with the SmackDown General Manager. Moments before the Last Man Standing Match begins, Nick Aldis could announce that the winner would face the Megastar for the US Title at Mania.

This would elevate the stakes for Fatu vs. Strowman and give Knight a credible opponent for The Show of Shows. Given the Last Man Standing stipulation, a definitive winner will also emerge.

