Update on Rey Fenix's WWE future heading into WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and many prominent WWE Superstars have their feuds and matches in place for the annual event in Las Vegas. A new report has provided an update on Rey Fenix's future in the promotion and his first potential feud on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Andrade returned to the Stamford-based promotion. He has been working on WWE SmackDown. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, El Idolo could be Rey Fenix's first real rival in the company heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The report also suggested that the potential feud could kick off on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, where Fenix will make his in-ring debut for the Stamford-based promotion. It'll be interesting to see how the former AEW International Champion will be booked as a singles wrestler on the blue brand.

Who's going to be Rey Fenix's first WWE opponent?

Last year, reports indicated that Penta and Rey Fenix (aka The Lucha Brothers) were done with All Elite Wrestling and would eventually make their way to the Stamford-based promotion. In January 2025, El Zero Miedo appeared on Monday Night RAW and embarked on a singles run.

Many questioned when Rey Fenix would debut in WWE. It was recently revealed that he had signed a deal with the company and would join Friday Night SmackDown. After weeks of vignettes, it was announced that Fenix would have his debut match on the upcoming edition of the blue show. However, the company did not disclose his opponent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter speculated that Grayson Waller could be Fenix's first opponent on Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago.

"I do not know at this point, but I think it would be possibly Grayson Waller. Yeah, just a feeling of something I've heard from somebody who said something to somebody (...) third-hand news." [From 15:13 onwards]

It'll be interesting to see what's in store for the former AEW Trios Tag Team Champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

