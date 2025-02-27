Nick Aldis to remove WWE star from Elimination Chamber & replace him on The Rock’s orders? Potential last-minute twist explored

Nick Aldis is the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, and the upcoming episode of the blue brand will be the final show before the Elimination Chamber Premium Leve Event. Fans are excited for the show as several last-minute twists are expected to unfold before the PLE.

One of the surprises could see The National Treasure removing Damian Priest from the Elimination Chamber match and replacing him on The Rock's orders. The Final Boss recently made his return to SmackDown and offered Cody Rhodes the role of his corporate champion. Since then, speculation has been rife that The People's Champion could misuse his power and include himself in the steel-structure match.

To execute this, The Rock could convey that the TKO Board of Directors would like to make a deal with the SmackDown General Manager and inform him of their desire to replace Damian Priest. Following this deal, Nick Aldis could screw The Archer of Infamy and remove him from the Chamber match, stating that the order came from the higher-ups and he was helpless.

Later, it could be revealed that The Rock was the real mastermind behind this decision. It could be explained that The Rock saw him as a bigger threat to Cody's reign considering the former Judgment Day member walked out of WrestleMania last year as the World Heavyweight Champion. Priest's exclusion on Rock's orders could bring a new dynamic to the entire Elimination Chamber match. Additionally, this would showcase the power The Final Boss holds in the company as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

Fans have to wait and see how things unfold this week on WWE SmackDown, which will be the final show before the Chamber event.

Nick Aldis could announce a major return in the upcoming WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has already announced major plans for the blue brand at the Elimination Chamber PLE. However, on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the Chamber, fans could see Nick Aldis announcing the return of Jade Cargill.

Previously, The National Treasure revealed backstage footage of Jade’s attack, where Naomi and Bianca Belair suspected Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as potential attackers. However, in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match on RAW on Netflix this week, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Belair and The Glow as champions.

Following this title change, WWE could advance the storyline, with Nick Aldis announcing the return of The Storm on SmackDown this week. He could reveal that Cargill will either make her comeback at the Elimination Chamber PLE or appear on the post-event episode of SmackDown.

Jade Cargill’s return will be highly anticipated as she is expected to expose the real attacker behind her mysterious assault. Fans strongly believe that The Glow is one of the biggest suspects in the entire scenario, especially after the recent title change.

