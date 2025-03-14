Nick Aldis to reveal 35-year-old star is leaving; disappointing John Cena update? 5 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's episode

Under the control of Nick Aldis, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be another stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Additionally, this edition of the blue brand will kick off WWE's European tour as the show will be broadcast live from Barcelona, Spain.

Ad

Talking about SmackDown, the General Manager has already booked a stacked show this week. In this article, we will discuss five things The National Treasure could announce on today's episode:

#5. Nick Aldis might ban everyone from the WWE Tag Team Title match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

On SmackDown this week, DIY will defend their WWE Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. However, over the past few weeks, the tag team division has been in complete chaos, and multiple teams have engaged in brawls & altercations.

This raises the chances that other duos could interfere in the title match. To prevent this, Nick Aldis might ban everyone from the ringside of the DIY vs. The Street Profits match to get a clean winner.

Ad

#4. The National Treasure might announce Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Randy Orton and Kevin Owens WrestleMania match is likely to be official soon. So, it's possible that on tonight's SmackDown, Nick Aldis could finally announce this match. This could happen when The Legend Killer himself approaches Aldis to book the bout.

If not, then both the stars could once again engage in a brawl, leading to Nick adding their match for the 'Mania card. It's crucial to note that The Viper is set to clash with Carmelo Hayes on this week's SmackDown. KO could interrupt this match and might attempt to blindside Randy Orton.

Ad

#3. Aldis may announce Bianca Belair's SmackDown departure

Bianca Belair is set to clash with Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41, who is currently part of RAW on Netflix. So, to have a better build between SKY and Belair, WWE may prefer to shift The EST to the red brand.

If this scenario holds true, then Nick Aldis may announce the departure of Bianca Belair from the SmackDown brand. The General Manager could disclose that The EST is moving to the Netflix show due to her WrestleMania match.

Ad

Also, this move allows WWE to keep Belair separate from the ongoing rivalry of Jade Cargill & Naomi.

#2. Jade Cargill and Naomi might be kept separated from each other

Jade Cargill isn't leaving any chance to destroy Naomi and take revenge for her past mystery attack. However, both stars are anticipated to clash at WrestleMania 41, and to protect their match, Nick Aldis might keep them separate from each other.

Ad

This announcement could be made backstage, where The National Treasure might give instructions to the security team to keep both the stars apart.

#1. Nick Aldis could give a major update on John Cena & The Rock for tonight's WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena and The Rock are not expected to appear in tonight's SmackDown. So, WWE could utilize this angle to get more heat towards the evil association of both the veterans. Nick Aldis could announce that both Cena & The Rock have refused to appear in Barcelona, and hence, they are absent from the show.

An announcement like this from Aldis will surely get some negative reactions from the crowd live for The Franchise Player and The Final Boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback