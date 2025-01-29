Nick Aldis to reveal he has removed former WWE Universal Champion from the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility 

Under the regime of Nick Aldis, the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the final show before this year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. As the go-home edition, major developments are expected, and the General Manager himself could make a massive announcement.

Amid this, due to the escalating tensions between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, speculation suggests that the SmackDown General Manager may deliver an unexpected decision. On the upcoming episode of the blue brand, The National Treasure could announce that The Monster Among Monsters has been removed from the Men’s Royal Rumble match due to his inability to compete.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman clashed in a brutal match that did not end well for the latter. Though the former Universal Champion won by disqualification, he was left bloodied after a merciless assault by the Samoan Werewolf. As of now, there is no official update on Braun’s health status or his participation in Royal Rumble 2025.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

However, to sell this intense storyline, WWE could pull Strowman from the Men’s Royal Rumble match, with Nick Aldis announcing the same on this week’s SmackDown. An angle like this would allow WWE to intensify the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, especially since Royal Rumble is a once-a-year opportunity. If the former Universal Champion fails to enter the match, The Bloodline's newest force would be responsible for robbing him of his chance.

This could set the stage for Braun to return post-Rumble and seek vengeance against Fatu for his actions. With SmackDown being the final stop on the road to Royal Rumble 2025, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds on the blue brand this week.

Nick Aldis could also punish Bloodline member on this week's SmackDown

Besides injuring Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu took matters into his own hands by attacking officials and refusing to follow Nick Aldis' commands at Saturday Night’s Main Event. While The Samoan Werewolf was mercilessly destroying Strowman, Aldis repeatedly ordered him to stop, but Fatu refused to comply.

Additionally, attacking officials and staff members could lead to serious consequences. As a result, fans could witness The National Treasure imposing a punishment on The Bloodline's newest enforcer.

Expand Tweet

Aldis might announce a heavy fine for Fatu and warn that further misconduct will result in severe repercussions. An angle like this would further establish Nick Aldis as a strong and authoritative SmackDown General Manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback