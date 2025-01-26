Nick Aldis to suspend Bloodline member for breaking rule at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis could have a lot on his plate after the second edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show featured multiple sensational matches, among which was the highly anticipated clash between the Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman.

The bout ended in chaos as The Samoan Werewolf dismantled Strowman, hitting him with multiple moonsaults and hip attacks. As Strowman lay bloodied and motionless, security personnel had to interfere to save the former Universal Champion from Fatu's assault.

During the chaos, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had to rush down to the squared circle to control Jacob Fatu alongside security. The Samoan Werewolf was out of his senses as he even attacked the officials. Following Fatu’s action, Aldis could impose a big fine on the former. This could be punishment for putting his hands on company officials.

Trending

The star put his hands on officials and referees, something that may not sit well with authorities. Fatu was not only unhinged but also uncontrollable as even Tama Tonga could not manage the Samoan star. This could lead to some major repercussions for Solo Sikoa's Enforcer in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

This was not the first time Jacob Fatu crossed the lines. He has previously attacked officials on SmackDown. While he previously did not face any penalty, this may be a case of one too many for Fatu.

That said, the suggested angle is hypothetical for now, and spectators have to stay tuned to learn more.

Nick Aldis could punish another major star from SmackDown

SmackDown has turned into a battleground as superstars from the blue brand are often crossing lines by putting their hands on company officials. Another star could face Nick Aldis's wrath as he tried to attack a legend at SNME.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes have officially put pen to paper on the contract for their high-stakes Ladder match at the 2025 Royal Rumble under the supervision of Shawn Michaels.

However, KO tried to risk HBK’s health as he was all set to hit the legend with a piledriver. Rhodes came to make the save, and the Hall of Famer ended up hitting The Prizefighter with a Sweet Chin Music. Following this, Nick could impose a big fine on Owens as well. KO has repeatedly tried to injure superstars and other officials and putting his hands on the NXT head booker may have been a step too far.

It will be interesting to see how General Manager Nick Aldis controls his roster from putting their hands on officials with Royal Rumble 2025 on the horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback