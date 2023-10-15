Nick Aldis has a secret plan to execute on SmackDown? Massive hint analyzed

On SmackDown's season premiere last week, Nick Aldis was introduced as the brand's new General Manager. During a segment on the show, Triple H thanked Adam Pearce for his efforts, promoted him as RAW's General Manager, and brought in Aldis to take care of SmackDown.

Since Aldis' arrival on the scene, many have been wondering about how he would change the brand, and lead it to glory. While there are plenty of things he could do, there is possibly a secret plan he could execute on SmackDown to become one of the biggest names on the brand.

After Nick Aldis made his debut, his wife, Mickie James, congratulated him, and noted that the Aldis Family's business has picked up. Hence, if Aldis wants, he could bring back Mickie James, and add a few other young superstars, to make an authority-abusing faction named The Aldis Family.

Expand Tweet

This idea works well because along with being an authority figure, Nick Aldis can also wrestle whenever needed. The 36-year-old last wrestled in a five-way match at the ACW Bluegrass Con earlier this month. This outing ended in defeat for the SmackDown GM. It will be interesting to see if Aldis wrestles a match in WWE.

WWE veteran believes Nick Aldis will wrestle for a special occasion

Before joining WWE as a producer, and subsequently becoming SmackDown's GM, Nick Aldis made a name for himself wrestling for other promotions. Aldis spent a brief period in IMPACT Wrestling, for which he received positive reviews from plenty of fans.

While Aldis' current role in WWE wouldn't require him to wrestle, as per wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, the SmackDown GM will make his debut at some point for a special occasion. Explaining the scenario on an episode of SmackTalk, Mantell said:

"I don't think they are going to put him in the ring, but they could put him in the ring for a special occasion. He gets one of those babyfaces really pissed off, or he gets to not liking one of the top babyfaces, and they keep talking to him, and they pull them apart, and they could do a lot of things like that. That's just another instrument they can use for the whole car. But I like putting Nick Aldis; he is a great talker." [From 40:25 - 41:00]

While WWE will now focus on Aldis' managerial role, at some point, it would be interesting to see the 36-year-old compete inside the ring. After all, along with being a great wrestler, the SmackDown GM is a great talker, and could be very beneficial inside the ring.