Nick Aldis to shock Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potentially major stipulation

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have been tearing each other apart ahead of their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Last week on SmackDown, their heated brawl spilled all over ringside. Tension is at an all-time high and Nick Aldis might decide to take a proactive step that could catch both Flair and Stratton off-guard.

Citing last week's chaotic events, the SmackDown GM could call out both superstars for causing mayhem and injuring WWE personnel. Aldis might give The Queen and The Buff Barbie an ultimatum. He could make a bold declaration, stating that if either of them lays a hand on the other before WrestleMania 41, their match will be canceled.

If that happens, it would come as a shock for both Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. It is because the two have been dying to get their hands on each other. Such an angle does have the potential to add an intriguing twist to the ongoing rivalry. Well, this move would help Nick Aldis prevent any further chaos on the blue brand.

It could also set the stage for some fiery promos between Flair and Stratton. Both superstars will have to rely on a war of words to prove their dominance before The Show of Shows. This could be the perfect way for the company to showcase their verbal skills leading up to their big match.

The above angle is mere speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen whether Nick Aldis adds any compelling twist to this high-stakes WrestleMania 41 match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

Charlotte Flair to defeat Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41?

There is no doubt that Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is one of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania 41 card. Fans have also been hoping to see a clash between them for a long time. However, the big question is, who will walk out of Las Vegas as the WWE Women's Champion?

There is a good possibility that The Queen might defeat The Buff Barbie to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Flair has been on a red-hot streak since making her return at Royal Rumble. It is safe to say that she has had the upper hand over Stratton for the past few weeks.

But at the same, the 25-year-old champion has been somewhat struggling in front of The Queen and why wouldn't she? Charlotte Flair is a veteran after all. As a result, Triple H could surprise fans with a title change at WrestleMania 41 to revitalize the women's division.

Is WWE planning to add another jewel to Charlotte Flair's crown at The Show of Shows or will Tiffany Stratton stand tall over The Queen? It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store.

