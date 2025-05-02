Nick Aldis to suspend 2 former world champions from WWE SmackDown after their actions? Exploring the chances

Nick Aldis has been doing a wonderful job as an authority figure since taking charge of SmackDown. The show has been thriving under his leadership, and he would want to keep the momentum going. However, the blue brand has turned quite chaotic in recent weeks due to two former world champions. As a result, Aldis could take strict measures on the show tonight.

Ad

The General Manager might suspend Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre from SmackDown. The two stars attacked each other last week, igniting a chaotic brawl on the show. McIntyre and Priest may continue the same tonight, creating havoc all over backstage, leaving trails of destruction. This could leave Nick Aldis with no choice but to take a bold step against the two stars.

Aldis might ban The Scottish Warrior and The Punisher from appearing on SmackDown for the next few weeks to prevent further chaos. This rivalry has transcended the heights of ferocity and is expected to lead to another match down the line. But Backlash is just a week away, and WWE has inadequate time to build their feud or to add another layer to it.

Ad

Trending

By suspending the two stars in storyline, the company could easily push their rivalry beyond the upcoming PLE. Moreover, it could give the two former world champions a well-deserved break after their incredible rivalry on the road to WrestleMania. Once Backlash is in the rearview mirror, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest can resume their feud.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is currently nothing more than speculation, and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for McIntyre and Priest on SmackDown.

Nick Aldis to put Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre in the United States Title picture?

Ad

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre have been an integral part of SmackDown's mid-card division for the past few months. Therefore, to add a significant chapter to their story, WWE needs to put something at stake. And so, the company might decide to push the two stars into the United States Title picture.

Last week on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior stepped up against the new United States Champion, Jacob Fatu. He expressed his desire to have the coveted title around his waist. Interestingly, Priest attacked McIntyre later on the show, indicating that he wants the title too.

There is a high possibility that both superstars could approach Nick Aldis for a United States Title opportunity following Backlash. Multi-person feuds for championships have always been quite fascinating to see, and Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's addition could elevate the title picture significantly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More