Nick Aldis to suspend 2 former world champions from WWE SmackDown after their actions? Exploring the chances

Nick Aldis has been doing a wonderful job as an authority figure since taking charge of SmackDown. The show has been thriving under his leadership, and he would want to keep the momentum going. However, the blue brand has turned quite chaotic in recent weeks due to two former world champions. As a result, Aldis could take strict measures on the show tonight.
The General Manager might suspend Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre from SmackDown. The two stars attacked each other last week, igniting a chaotic brawl on the show. McIntyre and Priest may continue the same tonight, creating havoc all over backstage, leaving trails of destruction. This could leave Nick Aldis with no choice but to take a bold step against the two stars.
Aldis might ban The Scottish Warrior and The Punisher from appearing on SmackDown for the next few weeks to prevent further chaos. This rivalry has transcended the heights of ferocity and is expected to lead to another match down the line. But Backlash is just a week away, and WWE has inadequate time to build their feud or to add another layer to it.
By suspending the two stars in storyline, the company could easily push their rivalry beyond the upcoming PLE. Moreover, it could give the two former world champions a well-deserved break after their incredible rivalry on the road to WrestleMania. Once Backlash is in the rearview mirror, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest can resume their feud.
This is currently nothing more than speculation, and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for McIntyre and Priest on SmackDown.
Nick Aldis to put Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre in the United States Title picture?
Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre have been an integral part of SmackDown's mid-card division for the past few months. Therefore, to add a significant chapter to their story, WWE needs to put something at stake. And so, the company might decide to push the two stars into the United States Title picture.
Last week on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior stepped up against the new United States Champion, Jacob Fatu. He expressed his desire to have the coveted title around his waist. Interestingly, Priest attacked McIntyre later on the show, indicating that he wants the title too.
There is a high possibility that both superstars could approach Nick Aldis for a United States Title opportunity following Backlash. Multi-person feuds for championships have always been quite fascinating to see, and Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's addition could elevate the title picture significantly.