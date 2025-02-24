Nick Aldis to suspend Roman Reigns for The Rock's controversial WWE SmackDown segment? Possibility explored

The Rock returned to WWE this past Friday's SmackDown in New Orleans. The Final Boss officially announced the location of WrestleMania 42 and later had a controversial segment with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, which confused fans. Due to his actions, his cousin, Roman Reigns, might have to face the consequences.

The Final Boss' appearance forced SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to make last-minute changes to the show. As per The Rock's orders, Aldis pulled Cody away from the scheduled Six-Man Tag Team match. The TKO board member then cut a very controversial promo asking Rhodes to be "his champion" and give him his soul.

This segment received mixed reactions from fans. Many wonder if Cody would turn heel for the first time since his return to the company by accepting The Rock's offer and becoming a corporate champion. Rhodes currently leads the blue brand's roster as their Undisputed WWE Champion, and since Nick Aldis has always protected his top champion, he might be furious after seeing The Final Boss trying to manipulate The American Nightmare.

Nick Aldis has confronted The Bloodline numerous times since becoming the General Manager of SmackDown and even sent a clear message to Roman Reigns in the past. Since Aldis can't punish The Final Boss, he could take action on Reigns and suspend him to get back to The People's Champion and save Rhodes from becoming The Brahma Bull's pawn.

While this is all mere speculation for now, we will have to wait and see how Aldis acts to save his top champion on the Road To WrestleMania.

Could Roman Reigns confront The Rock at Elimination Chamber?

The OTC has been absent from WWE since the Royal Rumble. At the premium live event in Indianapolis earlier this month, CM Punk simultaneously eliminated him and Seth Rollins from the Men's Rumble match. Reigns was then brutally stomped twice by Seth Rollins. On the following episode of RAW, the company announced that Reigns had been injured and would be out indefinitely.

With The Rock set to appear at Elimination Chamber in Toronto to get an answer from Cody, Reigns might also make his return. He might confront the two, which would add to the rivalry these three stars already had around last year's WrestleMania. Rhodes dethroned Roman at last year's Show of Shows, and since reclaiming the Ula Fala earlier this year, the OTC is now after getting his title back from The American Nightmare.

However, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might even attack Seth Rollins, who's in the Men's Chamber match, to get revenge for the Rumble.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is only a few days away, and with The People's Champion's recent appearance, fans' excitement is at an all-time high. They are eager to see what this story leads to, with WrestleMania just around the corner.

