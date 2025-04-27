Nick Aldis to take major WWE championship off SmackDown Superstar ahead of Backlash 2025? Potential twist explored

Zelina Vega won her maiden WWE singles title on SmackDown this week after dethroning Chelsea Green as the Women's United States Champion. The 34-year-old superstar outsmarted the Green Regime leader with the Code Red to score the pin. That also ended Chelsea's reign as US Champion at 132 days.

Chelsea wasn't too pleased with the outcome and demanded a rematch from WWE CCO Triple H on social media. She replied to Hunter's congratulatory message to Zelina Vega on X, saying she wants a "recount", or a rematch.

There's a plot twist through which she can get back the title. The Secret Hervice leader can take help from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre to take out Vega backstage, causing a major injury. That might force Nick Aldis to take the title off Vega after she is not medically cleared to compete.

However, Zelina could force herself back into the title picture, forcing Nick Aldis to announce an Unsanctioned Match at Backlash between Green and Vega for the Women's US Championship. And in that match, Zelina Vega could defeat Green again to win back the title.

Chelsea Green was the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She won the title last year on December 14 at Saturday Night's Main Event after beating Bayley, Bianca Belair, and finally Michin to win the title. It remains to be seen how the Green Regime leader tackles this loss.

Matt Cardona reacts after his wife, Chelsea Green, loses her WWE Women's US title on SmackDown

Chelsea Green's husband, and former WWE Superstar, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), also wasn't too happy with the result on SmackDown. On X, he claimed that the result of the match was a "Screwjob".

Cardona wrestled as Zack Ryder for nearly 14 years (2006-2020) in WWE, and won the Intercontinental Championship and the US Championship during his tenure. And who knows, at Backlash, we might see Cardona return to support his wife, Chelsea Green. Although his return to the Stamford-based promotion hasn't been rumored, he can make a return for one special match with the company.

Such a scenario might bring Aleister Black, Zelina Vega's husband, into the picture, who also returned to the Stamford-based promotion the same night Vega won her US Championship.

The four of them could potentially clash in a mixed tag team match at Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025.

