Nick Aldis to threaten to fire two major WWE stars on SmackDown following backstage fight? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis has been dealing with heightened tensions on WWE SmackDown lately. There's The Bloodline's drama, Drew McIntyre targeting the OG Bloodline, Tiffany Stratton cashing in on Nia Jax, and more. However, the most heated rivalry so far is between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, which the General Manager might do something about.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' feud shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. After the former attacked the latter in October, things between them intensified, resulting in Randy Orton being written off from television after an attack by The Prizefighter. The American Nightmare also wasn't safe as he was put on a stretcher after a post-match attack from Kevin, who also stole the Winged Eagle title. Tonight on SmackDown, Nick Aldis can do something to ensure order between them.

Last week, Kevin and Cody had another tense verbal exchange at the beginning of the show and later got physical until the show's end, with both men falling on a table to end the brawl. After this chaos, Nick could put his foot down and announce that he will fire Owens and Rhodes if they can't keep it together until Royal Rumble.

Aldis preventing Cody and Kevin from brawling in the next few weeks until Royal Rumble will keep the tension high and have fans on the edge of their seats. Also, this can ensure that the SmackDown stars will be healthy for their eventual ladder match.

The American Nightmare and Paul Heyman shared a segment last week where the latter shared that Roman Reigns is aiming for the Undisputed WWE Championship again and will enter the Rumble match. Before Rhodes could reply, Owens appeared and interrupted the segment before the eventual brawl at the end of the show.

In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter shared that he thinks Kevin interrupting Cody during promos is getting predictable. He added that less physical altercations will be better to have more anticipation.

"Kevin Owens disrupting everything that Cody Rhodes is involved with is getting a little out of hand now. Anytime Cody comes in, you know Kevin Owens is gonna be there. I kinda didn't want to see him at that particular point. I would have liked them to have just let it alone with the challenge, accept it then go into the match, whatever it is."

It will be interesting to see what will happen tonight on SmackDown with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

