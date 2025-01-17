Backstage update on Randy Orton's absence, potential match at WrestleMania 41: Reports

Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE television since being taken out by Kevin Owens with a piledriver on the November 8 episode of SmackDown. The latest reports explain his continued absence, as well as a potential match for WrestleMania 41.

After their one-on-one match at Crown Jewel didn't happen due to a massive brawl before the bell rang, Orton called out Owens. WWE officials were preventing the two from getting into another fight, but KO came out on top after using a piledriver on The Viper, who has a history of back issues.

Since the vile attack by The Prizefighter, Orton has been absent from WWE television, and there are no indications when he'll be coming back. Mike Johnson of PW Insider recently did a Q&A and answered questions about the 14-time World Champion and a bonus on his potential WrestleMania 41 match.

"He's selling the injuries from the piledriver Kevin Owens gave him. One would think that lines him vs. Owens up for Wrestlemania season, but we'll see if that's the direction," Johnson wrote.

It will be interesting to see when Randy Orton will return and get his revenge on Kevin Owens. The Royal Rumble is less than a month away, which will also mark the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Randy Orton had a bit of an attitude problem when he was younger but has since matured over the years. Former WWE star Tank Toland, more famously known as James Dick of the short-lived team The Dicks, shared with the Wrestling Then and Now podcast why The Viper didn't like him.

Toland revealed that Danny Davis instructed him to relay a message to Orton, who thought that he was being cocky for telling him what to do.

"He felt like I was being a big dog telling him what to do. Like, 'What?' That's the story I get, so for some reason, he thought I'm some cocky, big dogging guy. I was like, 'Hey, kid. Go over there.' And I was just like, 'I was just doing what I'm told,'" Toland said. [From 2:51 - 3:05]

The former WWE star did praise Orton for his overall career, calling him "fantastic" and a "hell of a wrestler."

