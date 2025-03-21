Nick Aldis to threaten to suspend 2 major WWE stars if they cross the line on SmackDown? Possibility explored

WWE SmackDown is set to air from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, and the excitement for the show is at an all-time high. Nick Aldis has booked some massive matches and promos for the show but has not been able to keep an eye on the number of brawls that have been taking place on his show.

Ad

The SmackDown General Manager may threaten to suspend Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton if they engage in another brawl on this week's episode of the blue brand. Both women engaged in a massive brawl last week on WWE SmackDown, which resulted in security personnel coming out to keep the situation under control.

However, things did not remain that way. The brawl between the WrestleMania opponents continued for a long time. Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

With WrestleMania on the horizon, Nick Aldis would be concerned about the well-being of both women. If any of the stars fail to make it to The Show of Shows, it will lead to massive alterations to the entire card, leaving the fans disappointed.

This may be why Aldis could threaten to suspend both women to uphold professionalism on the show.

A massive Triple Threat brawl might break out on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set to come face-to-face for the first time since the OTC's attack on Rollins and Punk a couple of weeks ago on the red brand. The three men are speculated to face each other in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, which might end up being the main event of Night One.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With all three stars having hatred for each other and being face to face on the blue brand, a brawl is expected to erupt between them, which could lead to the Triple Threat match becoming official.

With the German fans making headlines with their energy and enthusiasm during the show, it would be interesting to see how they react to three of the biggest stars in the industry standing face-to-face against one another.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback