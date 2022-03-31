Nick Khan comments on how talents are treated in WWE

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has stated that every superstar is treated equally in the promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a diverse roster of talented athletes. Some have already made their way to the top, while others are trying to make an impression on the higher-ups. But over the years, we have witnessed the rise of stars who started as rookies but eventually got a major push from the authorities.

Speaking on Matthew Belloni's The Town podcast, Nick Khan pointed out that every superstar deserves a chance to prove their worth to the world. However, the WWE President noted that the opportunity must be earned.

"Everyone is treated humanely and deserves to be treated that way. I do think there are analogies with our company and other companies. Was Shaq treated better than any other player other than Kobe? Yeah. That's the way it is. It's the same way with us. It's a meritocracy. If you're at the top of the card, maybe you have a bigger dressing room than someone at the bottom of the card. Everyone has same opportunity to earn their way there," (H/T - Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online)

Nick Khan dismisses rumors of WWE being sold

Nick Khan has dismissed rumors of the WWE being sold in one of his recent interviews.

There have been multiple reports suggesting that NBC could purchase the Sports Entertainment giant in recent times. In a conversation with Forbes, Khan has put an end to these discussions, saying that there have been no such talks internally or externally.

"We haven’t discussed it once. At all. By the way, thrilled with being on network TV at Fox. I think I sort of pushed on the emphasis [during the earnings call] on broadcast television, and how important that is, so love that, love what we’re doing with NBC, but no, there has been no dialogue internally or externally on anything like that." (H/T - Forbes)

