WWE Superstar reveals surprising history with AEW's Jungle Boy

Believe it or not, AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy went to middle school with WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Nikkita Lyons.

Nikkita Lyons recently posted a picture and an inspirational message on Twitter. In response to the message, a fan pointed out that Lyons and Jack Perry shared a similar hairstyle by utilizing a GIF of one-half of The Jurassic Express.

This prompted Lyons to respond to the fan and reveal that she and Jack Perry actually went to the same middle school together. Once again, proving it's a small world when it comes to professional wrestling.

"@j_burnley71 Fun fact we went to middle school together! Jungle boy is *three firecracker emojis*," Nikkita Lyons tweeted.

Perry seemed to confirm Lyons' tweet by responding back with an emoji of a turtle, which is probably some kind of an inside joke between the two wrestlers that we don't know about.

Jungle Boy is one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling

On Sunday at AEW Revolution, The Jurassic Express had one of their most defining moments as a tag team when they defeated both The Young Bucks and reDRagon to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

This was the pair's fourth successful title defense. The match was significant as it helped solidify The Jurassic Express' status within All Elite Wrestling.

Jack Perry has often been touted as one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling alongside Sammy Guevara, MJF and Darby Allin.

Most fans expect a successful run in Perry's future that will eventually lead to a singles championship reign in All Elite Wrestling.

Are you surprised that Jack Perry and Nikkita Lyons went to middle school together? What do you think of Perry's potential in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

