6 wrestlers who appeared on Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars is one of the most popular shows in the United States. It features a whole host of celebrities competing to be the best dancing couple with their professional dancing partner. Dance couples look to earn votes from the audience and assigned judges.

The latest season features former WWE Champion The Miz. Miz has been paired with Witney Carson as his professional dancing partner. The A-Lister will be looking to add another accolade to his illustrious resume in entertainment.

That being said, let's take a look at six wrestlers who have also competed on Dancing with the Stars.

#6. Stacy Keibler appeared on Season Two of Dancing with the Stars

Stacy Keibler was a fan-favorite with the WWE Universe in the early 2000's. She first made her name in WCW before moving to WWE following the company's acquisition of the Atlanta-based promotion.

Keibler was the first ever WWE superstar to appear on Dancing with the Stars in 2006. The former WWE diva was paired with professional dancer Tony Dovolani and finished in third place.

Stacy spoke about her experience on Dancing with the Stars with IGN in 2007:

"I think that's one of the greatest parts of me doing that show, was people, both wrestling fans and non-wrestling fans, got to see who I was and how hard I would work for something. Because you say the word "wrestler", whether it's a male or female, and I feel that people are thinking big, muscular, meathead. Kind of like a mean personality. So it was great. I think it was a good opportunity to smash those stereotypes." Stacy Keibler said (h/t IGN)

#5. Mr T appeared on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T is best known for his appearance on the hit show "The A-Team." He made numerous appearances inside the squared circle, most notably in the first-ever WrestleMania. Mr. T teamed up with Hulk Hogan to defeat the team of Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event.

Mr. T was paired with professional dancer Kym Herjavec, but the duo were sadly eliminated third on April 10, 2017. The former Rocky III actor appeared on Good Morning America following the couple being voted off:

"We didn’t get booted off. We gradually eased off. Ain’t nobody going to boot Mr. T off. As a competitor, we left it on the dance floor like we’re supposed to. We walked off with grace and style." Mr. T said (ABC News)

The WrestleMania main-eventer kindly donated the money he received from the show to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

