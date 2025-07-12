Nikki Bella to find a new relationship, Liv Morgan officially replaced? 3 Ways Dominik Mysterio could make headlines at WWE Evolution

Dominik Mysterio is currently suffering from injury but is still part of WWE television. The Dirty Dom was earlier scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles, but plans got canceled after he disclosed his injury. Despite this, Dominik is part of the Judgment Day segments on Monday Night RAW.

As the IC Champion has a history of getting involved in women's division's matches, it raises the chances of him making headlines at the upcoming Evolution Premium Live event. In this article, we will discuss three ways Dom Dom could be part of the all-women's show.

#3. Dominik Mysterio might help the Judgment Day retain the gold

At WWE Evolution 2025, the Judgment Day members are set to defend the WWE Women's tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-way. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will lock horns against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors.

This championship match was announced after Perez was handed over the tag team titles in place of Liv Morgan. Dominik Mysterio might surprise everyone by interfering in the match.

This distraction will lead to the Judgment Day members getting the upper hand and retaining the titles. Previously, Dominik had aided Liv Morgan many times during her reign as the Women's World Champion.

#2. Nikki Bella and Dominik Mysterio might shock the world at WWE Evolution 2025

In Morgan's absence, speculation has arisen about Dominik Mysterio potentially betraying her. One of Nikki Bella's recent social media posts has sparked a potential storyline between the Fearless One and the Dom Dom, potentially leading to a romantic storyline.

It's important to note that Liv Morgan was initially set to face Nikki Bella at Evolution, but her injury scrapped the plans. Following this, Nikki took her official X account and shared a backstage photo with Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri.

In the caption, the Hall of Famer seemingly mocked Morgan by stating that she misses Liv with a kiss emoji and a side eye emoji. At Evolution 2025, Nikki might shock the world by disclosing that she is in a new onscreen romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

#1. Dominik Mysterio might help Roxanne Perez get the win for The Judgment Day and replace Liv Morgan

WWE has already hinted at the romantic storyline angle of Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez. The chances of this have escalated as Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from the company.

However, Liv might get officially replaced at WWE Evolution. This could be done if Dom Dom comes out to help Perez retain the Women's Tag Team Championship against the three teams.

In a post-match segment, he might share a romantic moment with Roxanne, which would officially confirm their onscreen relationship and replace Morgan from Judgment Day.

