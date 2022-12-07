Nikki Bella net worth: How many businesses does the ex-WWE star own?

Nikki Bella is one of the most popular female stars in WWE history. Her in-ring exploits and mainstream ventures have made her a household name, with even the most casual fans aware of her name and reputation.

Bella's career has seen her compete in the ring and venture into multiple avenues of business and entertainment. While she is best known for her work with WWE and the Total Divas/Total Bellas series, she is part of many businesses, mostly alongside her sister Brie Bella.

Given how fans love and adore The Fearless One, they always want to know what she is up to. If you want to learn how many businesses the former WWE Superstar owns, read on to find out.

Nikki Bella is involved in multiple businesses in various capacities. She and her sister have their YouTube channel called 'The Bella Twins', which has over 1 million subscribers. The following is a list of the business ventures the former Divas Champion is part of:

Birdiebee, a lifestyle intimates and activewear brand Nicole + Brizee, a body and beauty line Belle Radici, a wine label Bonita Bonita Wine, another wine label Colugu (Nikki and Brie are investors)

Nikki Bella's latest venture

Nikki Bella will be hosting Barmageddon, a reality game show. It is being produced by Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Chris Wagner, and Lee Metzger, and will take place at the Ole Red Bar, a bar owned by Shelton, in Nashville.

The show has two celebrities competing against each other in five pub games. Seven episodes have been announced for the first season, with a solid lineup for famous people battling it out. The following is a rundown of who is facing whom across the confirmed episodes.

Episode 1: Blake Shelton (Singer) vs. Kane Brown (Singer)

Blake Shelton (Singer) vs. Kane Brown (Singer) Episode 2: Gwen Stefani (Singer) vs. Sheryl Crow (Musician)

Gwen Stefani (Singer) vs. Sheryl Crow (Musician) Episode 3: Clint Bowyer (Former Racecar Driver) vs. Jimmie Johnson (Racecar Driver)

Clint Bowyer (Former Racecar Driver) vs. Jimmie Johnson (Racecar Driver) Episode 4: Jay Pharaoh (Actor) vs. Martin Kove (Actor)

Jay Pharaoh (Actor) vs. Martin Kove (Actor) Episode 5: Brie Bella (Pro Wrestler) vs. Sasha Banks (Pro Wrestler)

Brie Bella (Pro Wrestler) vs. Sasha Banks (Pro Wrestler) Episode 6: Mike Vrabel (NFL coach) vs. Trace Adkins (Singer)

Mike Vrabel (NFL coach) vs. Trace Adkins (Singer) Episode 7: Lil Rel Howery (Actor) vs. Malin Åkerman (Actress)

Barmageddon launched on December 5, 2022. Bella has been doing a great job as the host, which should come as no surprise given the WWE legend's experience in the reality TV industry.

