Nikki Bella reacts to fan speculation that recent tweet was a shot at John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently posted a tweet, that stated how one's misery is another's happiness. Check out the tweet below:

Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life 2 teach them something or how 2 live, or someone comes into ours to do the same. Smile knowing u showed them how life is really meant 2 be lived..by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 19, 2020

Bella's tweet led to fans speculating that this was a reference to her past relationship with WWE legend John Cena. The couple got engaged in April 2017, but canceled the wedding just over a year later and went their separate paths.

On the latest edition of The Bellas podcast, Nikki opened up on her tweet and made it clear that it had nothing to do with Cena. Nikki stated that Cena isn't the only person she has ever loved and that she was in love on three separate occasions before she met him. She then added that she has zero reasons to take a shot at Cena, and that's she's not the kind of person who does that.

My ex-fiance is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him. He was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him, and I still love.

Anytime I want to post a quote or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always think I'm talking about him. I don't always talk about my ex-fiance, and honestly, you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him. I can't tell you guys enough. I'm not that type of person. I wish people knew that. My life does not revolve around my ex-fiance.

Nikki Bella was in a relationship with Cena for five years, before the latter proposed to her at WrestleMania 33. Things didn't work out though, and the couple separated a year later. Bella is currently engaged to her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple is expecting their first child.