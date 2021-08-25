Nikki Bella reveals why she did not watch John Cena's SummerSlam match

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has revealed that she did not watch John Cena's match at WWE SummerSlam 2021 this past weekend.

Nikki Bella and John Cena were in a long term relationship during their time together in WWE. Cena infamously proposed her at WrestleMania 33 in front of the entire WWE Universe. However, they called off their relationship in April 2018, just one month before their scheduled wedding.

John Cena returned to WWE last month at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In the main event of SummerSlam 2021, he challenged Reigns for his title but was unsuccessful in defeating him. Speaking with Extra, Nikki Bella claimed that she missed Cena's match as she was too busy playing roulette:

“You know, I actually have to say when you’re in Vegas, the tables took me away. I was too busy playing roulette, and I was winning big. So I missed it,” said Nikki Bella. (h/t WrestlingInc)

John Cena on his WWE future after SummerSlam 2021

'The Summer of Cena' was fun while it lasted. Considered by many as the most polarizing star in professional wrestling history, John Cena's return last month was dearly welcomed by the entire WWE Universe. The Leader of the Cenation made everyone realize why he is considered one of the best in the history of the business with some amazing segments on SmackDown.

However, John Cena is all set to yet again step away from WWE following his SummerSlam loss. Speaking to Good Morning America, he stated that WWE is and will always be his home. Cena also added that he thinks he still has something more to contribute:

"Unfortunately WWE don't give a silver medal. I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel I'm offending the consumer. There's nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around. I've had the fortunate opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff. That energy is indescribable. That place is my home. I wouldn't be who I am without it. The audience is my family -- I want to be kind to them -- I still feel good even though I finished second so I still feel I have something to contribute," said John Cena.

