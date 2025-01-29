Nikki Bella to win the 2025 Royal Rumble? - 3 biggest what-ifs on WWE's first stop on the Road to WrestleMania  

The Royal Rumble 2025 is just a few days away and the excitement is palpable. There are a lot of big matches booked for the event, including a World Title bout and of course, the two Rumble matches.

Right about now, the bets are flooding in about who will come out on top in all the matches. Some will have their money on Roman Reigns, some on Seth Rollins, and some will place their bets on CM Punk.

However, when it comes to the Royal Rumble, anything can happen, especially as it's the first stop on The Road to WrestleMania. With such a big PLE comes several "what ifs." Potential scenarios that, more often than not come straight out of left field.

So, with the Royal Rumble close at hand, here are three of the biggest "what ifs" to keep an eye out for at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

#3. Nikki Bella returning and winning at the Royal Rumble

As is common knowledge, returns are always a thing at the Royal Rumble. This year's edition should be no different. And, after her recent appearance at RAW's premiere on Netflix, perhaps Nikki Bella is in line for another Rumble return.

The Hall of Famer still looks like she can go in the ring, and if she were to enter the Rumble, she would surely get a huge pop. But, that does not have to be all. Given all that Nikki has done for the Women's Divison, perhaps WWE could pull the trigger and have her win the whole thing.

#2. Sami Zayn could get another shot at a World Championship

As mentioned earlier, there are several superstars to watch out for in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are undoubtedly some of the favorites. But that does not mean The Underdog from the Underground Sami Zayn should be forgotten.

Expand Tweet

This year's Rumble is all or nothing for Zayn. He is intent on winning the match and earning another World Title shot. Of course, as usual, very few believe he has what it takes. However, something is different about him this time around. Sami is desperate to prove to himself and that may see him resort to any means necessary.

#1. Kevin Owens could dethrone Cody Rhodes

Winning by any means necessary could be exactly what happens with Sami Zayn, especially if he joins hands with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter recently had a tense conversation with Sami, and insisted that he would help him win the Royal Rumble. In return, Zayn must challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Expand Tweet

Of course, that all hinges on if KO defeats Cody Rhodes this Saturday. A win could very well be on the cards for him, especially if his best friend Zayn interferes. But regardless of whether Zayn becomes a factor, the possibility of Owens winning cannot be ruled out. This is especially true, given how burnt out The American Nightmare looks and how unhinged Owens has become.

