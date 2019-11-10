Nikki Cross discusses the possibilities of another WWE Evolution pay-per-view (Exclusive)

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 10 Nov 2019, 03:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikki Cross

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Nikki Crossrecently took part in a media roundtable event to hype the ongoing United Kingdom tour of the promotion. While talking to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue in that event, Nikki Cross shed some light on WWE bringing back the Evolution pay-per-view, her partnership with Nikki Cross, and several other topics.

Earlier today I met @NikkiCrossWWE and @CedricAlexander in Manchester.



Cedric told us about his hope for a Cruiserweight ladder match.



Nikki told us all about cheese toasties. It was immense fun.



Full details from the discussion will be soon to come. #wwe pic.twitter.com/LDTqjQtzDu — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) November 9, 2019

WWE Evolution 2018

Last year in October, WWE introduced their first-ever all women's pay-per-view named Evolution. The show featured the female Superstars from the days of Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, fighting alongside the talents of the modern era. As it was an immensely successful event, there have been speculations of WWE bringing back the pay-per-view.

When asked about the possibilities of the same, Nikki Cross replied,

I would love it to happen. Evolution I, I was watching that, and I was oh my god..this is fantastic. Such a wonderful thing, you know, women from the past, women from the present and the women of the future because we have to remember, women back in 2000, when I started watching wrestling, in WWE it was Lita and Trish Stratus and you had Molly Holly and Torrie and Gail Kim and Mickie James, all these women, who were really breaking down barriers then.

Cross didn't participate in the inaugural pay-per-view but she was all praises for the women who had competed in that event. She also expressed her determination to be a part of the next Evolution show.

Every generation has broken down even more doors and more barriers. Women from the past, they all got to be celebrated. Women from the present, they were also being showcased and then, you know, all of that laced that for the future stars, for women like myself. For Evolution II, that will present such an amazing and another showcase, where we came from the first Evolution. So we will see what happens and I'm so excited for all of our women's division. It's just a great time and I think the Evolution gave a more lasting legacy stamp on us. So, I would love to compete on Evolution II.

You can listen to the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue below.

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE page to rate and comment about them!