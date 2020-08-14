Nikki Cross finally breaks silence after leaving Alexa Bliss 'vulnerable' on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross recently had the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Cross couldn't win the title, and in anger, she pushed and left her best friend Alexa Bliss inside the ring. But what happened next accounted for the best cliffhanger ending to SmackDown in recent memory.

While Alexa Bliss was in the ring, she was shockingly attacked by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. He delivered a mandible claw on to the SmackDown Superstar in order to send a message to Braun Strowman.

All of this happened after Nikki Cross disappeared backstage, leaving her best friend behind. She has now posted a video expressing remorse over what happened on SmackDown and said that she wants to make up to Alexa Bliss.

Nikki Cross apologised for leaving Alexa Bliss vulnerable to The Fiend's attack and said,

"For the last couple of weeks now, I have been trying to think of what to say. Trying to think of the right thing to say. I keep replaying over and over in my head, pushing Alexa down like that. I think I'd just lay the obsession of becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion, it just got to me too much. I left my best friend like that and for what? I didn't win. What was all that for? And I just want to talk to her so badly. I just want to tell her I am sorry and that this is all on me... all of that. And I left my best friend alone and vulnerable and I know that I have to make that right."

You can watch the full video below:

Alexa Bliss and her involvement in the WWE Universal Championship feud

The ongoing rivalry between the Universal Champion Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been quite personal. However, things took a strange turn when Fiend decided to involve Alexa Bliss into their rivalry.

After attacking Bliss, The Fiend returned to do the same on the following week's SmackDown. However, a gentle stroke from Alexa Bliss appeared to have changed the latter's mind.

On the other hand, Braun Strowman surprisingly claimed that he does not care about Alexa Bliss. This came as a let-down, especially after considering that the whole point of Fiend attacking Bliss was to provoke the 'Monster Among Men'.

That said, WWE have also teased Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail in the past. Hence, it will be interesting to see what direction this storyline will take en route to SummerSlam.