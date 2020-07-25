Nikki Cross responds after attacking Alexa Bliss on SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Bayley were in the ring to address the championship landscape. While Bliss and Banks were bragging about their dominant run across all the brands, they were interrupted by Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Nikki Cross was not happy with her loss in the SmackDown Championship match at Extreme Rules. She believes that if not for Banks, she could have defeated Bayley. Hence, she demanded a rematch against the Champion.

Bayley went on to say that she wants to lead by example and wouldn't say no to another title match. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion had a good plan in place. She said that Cross and Bliss could fight and the winner of their match will get a shot at the title.

An agitated Nikki Cross agreed to the match while Bliss was still deciding. By this point, Cross grew impatient and attacked her tag team partner in order to convince her for her match. After pushing Bliss, she walked inside the ring while he best friend battled her own shock.

Both Bliss and Cross had a great match, and it ended with Nikki Cross pinning Alexa Bliss. After the show, Nikki Cross took to Twitter to say that she still loves Alex Bliss, but few things are more important to her than friendship right now. This is what she had to say,

"Sometimes, there’s more on the line than friendship. I did what I had to do. Blissy did what she had to do. I still have her back. I still love her. I’m still her best friend but I need to chase down that dream I keep dreaming."

Whats's next for Nikki Cross on SmackDown?

After defeating Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross now has the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship once again. Both Superstars will now lock horns next week with the title on the line.

As for Cross attacking Alexa Bliss, it would eventually be a good talking point when the two best friends eventually fall out. But for now, Bliss assured Cross that she is happy that Cross got the opportunity and wished her luck for the upcoming title match. The attack from Nikki Cross was relatively mild, and it was a result of the heat of the moment. But she will have to be careful around Bliss moving forward.