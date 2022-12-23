Nikki Cross seemingly kidnaps fellow WWE Superstar

Did Nikki Cross just kidnap one of her WWE RAW colleagues days before Christmas?

In recent months, Nikki has evolved from her "Almost a Superhero" gimmick to her original Nikki Cross character, which originated in NXT as part of the SAnitY faction. With this change, Cross' WWE character is a lot crazier and unhinged than she's been in quite some time.

Early this morning, Cross tweeted a hilarious yet disturbing image of her dragging WWE RAW interviewer Byron Saxton by his scarf towards a dark doorway.

"You are coming with me Elf @ByronSaxton *Five Christmas tree emojis*," Nikki Cross said in a tweet.

Byron Saxton, who was radio silent on Twitter for most of the day, finally responded late in the afternoon, tweeting out a simple question:

"What did I do to deserve this??!!" Byron Saxton said in a tweet.

Will Nikki Cross be reunited with Eric Young on the WWE main roster?

When SAnitY were originally called up to the WWE main roster from NXT in 2018, they made the journey without Nikki Cross.

The faction was short-lived and was split up less than a year later. Many in the WWE Universe blamed the lack of Cross for the group's failure to get over on the main roster with Vince McMahon.

While Cross was eventually brought up to the main roster, all three members of SAnitY, including Cross' husband Killian Dain, ended up released by WWE instead.

With Eric Young recently being written off of IMPACT Wrestling, reports have stated that he's on his way back to WWE.

With Young returning, Cross going crazy, and Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe currently free agents in the world of professional wrestling, it appears the groundwork might be laid for Triple H to put one of his NXT stables back together on the main roster in 2023.

What are your thoughts on Cross seemingly kidnapping Byron Saxton? Do you think we'll see the return of SAnitY in WWE next year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

