Nikki Cross sends a bold message to Alexa Bliss

This past week on Monday Night RAW, things got a lot uglier between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, as Bliss slapped her former best friend on air. Taking to Twitter, Cross has now sent a bold message to her former tag team partner after initially reacting to the slap a few days prior.

In her latest tweet, Nikki Cross admitted that she made a mistake and is sorry for it. However, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion added that she cannot keep apologizing for it and will have to forgive herself, even if Bliss doesn't.

Here is what Nikki Cross wrote to Alexa Bliss on Twitter:

I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but I can’t keep on apologising for it, I have to begin to forgive myself even if you don’t @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/vL395GuUnB — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 22, 2020

As of late, Alexa Bliss has taken a twisted turn in WWE. Her insane behavior has mostly been motivated by The Fiend and she is now a member of the Firefly Funhouse, as well. On RAW, the former RAW Women's Champion has been seen accompanying the former Universal Champion regularly.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss' history in WWE

Just a few months before aligning herself with Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss was still quite close to Nikki Cross in WWE. The two women dominated the tag team scene in the company and even enjoyed two separate reigns as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, the duo eventually lost their titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks. In the process, Cross and Bliss' second reign came to an end at the 62-day mark and, following the loss, the pair eventually parted ways. Bliss then got herself engaged in the feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss keeps delivering something new and innovative every week. With her switch to the dark side in WWE, it will be interesting to see how the company decides to conclude her developing storyline with Cross.

As things stand, there is a solid possibility of the two former best friends facing off against one another at a big WWE PPV.