Nikki Cross reportedly signs new deal with WWE

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 07:29 IST SHARE

Nikki Cross

With free agents set to have deals lapse in a month in a half, companies like the WWE and others are trying to lock up current stars with expiring deals. After re-signing Paige and the Miz last week, Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that Nikki Cross has signed a new deal with the WWE.

Building on her resume

SCS wasn't specific on the terms of the new deal for Cross, only that she signed a three-year deal back in 2016. Cross was always a challenger but never a champion while a member of Sanity back in NXT. When her group debutedon SmackDown two years ago, Cross was not a part of the faction. It confused some people as the roster could always be bolstered with new blood.

Instead, Cross remained in NXT. She later became a permanent part of the main roster at the beginning of 2019. During the Superstar Shake Up following WrestleMania 35, Cross became a member of RAW.

Her initial storylines involved a friendship with Alexa Bliss. Many people thought that Bliss was only using Cross and would eventually turn on the new star, but it never happened. Instead, the two ladies won the Women's Tag Team titles from the IIconics on an August episode of RAW. They later dropped the belts to current champs, the Kabuki Warriors, after Asuka spat mist in Cross's face.

The past, present and future

NXT's Twisted Sister might not have won a title on the black & bold brand, but she joined Ricochet as performers new to the roster to have captured gold in 2019. Along with Bliss, Cross routinely challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title over the summer. Neither woman was successful in their singular title bids but the women were kept together during the WWE Draft.

The two women were traded to SmackDown during an episode of WWE Backstage. Whereas Bliss has been off of TV recently, Cross once again unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the title. With Survivor Series this weekend, Cross will be an integral part of the blue brand's squad. She'll likely have trouble getting along with team captain Sasha Banks due to their spots on opposite sides of the Bayley storyline.

Banks and Bayley are currently the two main stars in the ladies' division on Friday Nights, but Cross could have a chance within the next year or so to move up. It appears she's willing to wait things out until she finally wins a major singles title in WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!