Nikki Cross talks about intergender wrestling; how Killian Dain helped her (Exclusive)

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain during their marriage

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue recently spoke to Nikki Cross during a media roundtable event. They discussed the chances of another WWE Evolution pay-per-view, her partnership with Alexa Bliss and her thoughts on intergender wrestling in WWE.

Nikki Cross believes that WWE can work more on the concept of intergender wrestling and mixed tag team matches after the commendable success of the Mixed Match Challenge.

We have the Mixed Match Challenge. That was a massive success and everyone loved that. It was something, something little different than the people could sink their teeth into.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion believes that more fans will eventually connect with these kind of matches.

There's so much more we could do with Mixed Match Challenge, we could do more often and I think, it will be successful. For me, we tell these stories on WWE television, we tell so many different stories, and 100% that's an avenue that could be explored more with the stories. For you know, what we do it's no different than other TV shows that are produced weekly and I think the fans will be intrigued to see what else we could do with that.

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain

While talking about Mixed Match Challenges, Nikki Cross was also asked about her dream partner for such a contest. Without a second thought, she picked her husband Killian Dain to help her to win the Challenge.

Obviously, my husband Killian Dain, he is making waves right now in NXT and so for me, I would love to do the Mixed Match Challenge with him.

Nikki Cross went on to reveal how the Beast of Belfast has been helping her to excel in the ring since 2008.

He had a huge part in my training, he guided me and helped me a lot and he's really like someone I need ideas or advice or I just steal his ideas. Well, we share, it's a marriage. So for me, being able to work with him is always fun.

