NJPW G1 Climax Night 5 Results (July 18, 2019)

Lauren Goodnight FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 195 // 18 Jul 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Welcome to Night 5! The A-Block set the night on fire!

The G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss. The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 5 was an A--block night, opening as usual with the featured 4 short tag matches featuring the b-Block competitors.

Click through for the results and my commentary, and as always don't forget to give me yours on Sportskeeda's Twitter!

Jon Moxley and Shota Umino vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Yuya Uemura

When I saw Mox and Umino enter the arena for this match, I enjoyed the camaraderie storyline building between the two. If you’re following that plot, don’t miss this match. Also, I predict that Yuya Uemura has a huge future ahead of him, as he was Ishii’s young lion and he elevated the match whenever he tagged in.

Moxley and Ishii traded blows, and both of the lions had to intervene once they tried to kill each other in the middle of the ring. Then it was Umino and Uemura, who quickly tagged Ishii in. Moxley looked like he was going to try and destroy Ishii again if he did wrong by Umino.

Umino did fine on his own, drop-kicking Ishii and tagging Moxley. Mox’s Death Rider finisher failed, as did both his and Ishii’s attempts at brain busters. A clothesline from Moxley meant a tag to the young lions on both sides, who kept the crowd engaged when the veterans brawled outside.

Umino’s fisherman suplex put Uemura down for the 3-count, and Team Moxley grabbed the victory. Mox and Ishii will fight during Day 6, and they kept the brawl going after the bell, with both men peacocking beautifully. Don’t miss this one, readers!

Advertisement

Results: Jon Moxley and Shota Umino def. Tomohiro Ishii and Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Juice Robinson, Toa Henare and Yota Tsuji vs. Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

Goto and Henare showed how well matched they were by brawling in the center of the ring until suplexes came out. Goto dominated Henare and tagged YOSHI-HASHI in for a brutal dropkick.

Goto absorbed even more damage from Cobb until he was able to tag Robinson in. Robinson’s crossbody landed him in the arms of Cobb, but his superior speed brought Cobb into more equal footing.

Still, Robinson found himself in a series of failed Tour of the Islands finishers before failing with his own. His Left Hand of God attack gave Tsuji a chance to tag in, and Tsuji suffered the effects of all three tag opponents, though he was able to break Tsuji’s Boston crab hold.

Robinson flew through the ropes to attack Cobb, but as before, Cobb caught him. This time, however, he threw Robinson into the ring apron. A pin attempt and butterfly submission took the wind out of Tsuji, who tapped out.

Results: Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI def. Juice Robinson, Toa Henare and Yota Tsuji via submission

1 / 7 NEXT