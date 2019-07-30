NJPW G1 Climax Night 11: Okada rains out the competition

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Night 11's matches were a thrill to imagine, with Kazuchika Okada facing the vicious Lance Archer, making my own heart race even before the singles matches began. The main event was Hiroshi Tanahashi vs EVIL from the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction, but every match was on fire tonight. Come with me on the G1 Climax journey!

G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss.

The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 11 was an A-block night, opening as usual with 4 short feature tag matches featuring the B-Block competitors.

Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura vs. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Yota Tsuji

After chest chops, a superkick, and a neckbreaker, YOSHI-HASHI believed he had the victory, but it took a tight hold that focused on Uemura's neck to submit Uemura.

Results: Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Yota Tsuji def Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura via submission.

Jon Moxley & Shota Umino vs. Toru Yano & Ren Narita

This was a delight to watch, as Yano and Moxley played well off of each other. Once more, Umino took the pin once Moxley was separated from him and kept away. Yano pinned Umino after a scuffle and Umino's own pinfall attempt

Results: Toru Yano & Ren Narita def. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino via pinfall

