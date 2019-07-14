NJPW G1 Climax Night 3 (July 14, 2019): KENTA makes his mark

Image Courtesy: NJPW

The G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss. The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 2 was a B-block night, opening with 4 short tag matches.

Juice Robinson, Toa Henare & Yota Tsuji vs. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura

No frills in the entrances of these two teams made of two veterans and one young lion. This match started and rode along on the grappling and brawling talent in the ring. When Robinson and Goto took each other on, the match became electric.

Henare took the fight to Goto, a G1 Climax winner, taking the match with an uranagi. Robinson left the ring with the blue ice pack on his groin. Will this affect his match tomorrow?

Results: Juice Robinson, Toa Henare & Yota Tsuji def. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Jeff Cobb & Ren Narita vs. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino

Team Moxley entered first through the crowd, his young lion Umino at his side holding Mox’s title and wearing Mox’s shirt. The audience adored this duo. The sheer mass of Cobb contrasted sharply with his young lion Narita, a slimmer pale man.

Narita and Umino set the technical tone of the match, and the highlights were the interplay between Moxley and Umino. Still, it was Cobb who delivered his Tour of the Islands finisher and pinned Umino for the victory.

Result: Jeff Cobb & Ren Narita def. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino via pinfall

