×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW G1 Climax Night 3 (July 14, 2019): KENTA makes his mark

Lauren Goodnight
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
245   //    14 Jul 2019, 17:59 IST

Image Courtesy: NJPW
Image Courtesy: NJPW

The G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss. The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 2 was a B-block night, opening with 4 short tag matches. 

Click through for the results and my commentary, and don't forget to give me yours on Sportskeeda's Twitter!

Juice Robinson, Toa Henare & Yota Tsuji vs. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura

No frills in the entrances of these two teams made of two veterans and one young lion. This match started and rode along on the grappling and brawling talent in the ring. When Robinson and Goto took each other on, the match became electric. 

Henare took the fight to Goto, a G1 Climax winner, taking the match with an uranagi. Robinson left the ring with the blue ice pack on his groin. Will this affect his match tomorrow?

Results: Juice Robinson, Toa Henare & Yota Tsuji def. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Jeff Cobb & Ren Narita vs. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino

Team Moxley entered first through the crowd, his young lion Umino at his side holding Mox’s title and wearing Mox’s shirt. The audience adored this duo. The sheer mass of Cobb contrasted sharply with his young lion Narita, a slimmer pale man.

Advertisement

Narita and Umino set the technical tone of the match, and the highlights were the interplay between Moxley and Umino. Still, it was Cobb who delivered his Tour of the Islands finisher and pinned Umino for the victory. 

Result: Jeff Cobb & Ren Narita def. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino via pinfall

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
G1 Climax Bullet Club CHAOS Hideo Itami Will Ospreay NJPW Results
Advertisement
6 Exciting contenders for the NJPW G1 Climax 2019
RELATED STORY
NJPW G1 Climax Night 2 Results (July 13, 2019): Jon Moxley makes G1 debut
RELATED STORY
NJPW G1 Climax Night 1 Results (July 6, 2019): The Rainmaker Comes to Dallas
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: G1 Climax 29 participants and blocks revealed 
RELATED STORY
NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard: Why Kazuchika Okada needs to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Confirmed line-ups for 2019 Best of Super Juniors tournament 
RELATED STORY
G1 Climax 2019: 5 Matches you should watch on NJPW's tournament: Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay and more
RELATED STORY
G1 Climax News: Will Ospreay loses in major upset at NJPW tournament's first match
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Major title change takes place at Kizuna Road 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jon Moxley should win the 2019 G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us