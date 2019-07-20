NJPW G1 Climax Night 7 results: The Rainmaker stands tall

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Welcome back to the G1 Tournament 29, a journey we're taking together! The only part of these events that involve promos and extras is the pre-show, and it’s great fun to watch, even without subtitles. Tonight we had idol singers tasting wrestling cuisine and a rundown of the 6 prior nights, and it was very cute! Click through for the results and my commentary, and as always don't forget to give me yours on Sportskeeda's Twitter!

G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss.

The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 7 was an A-block night, opening as usual with the featured 4 short tag matches featuring the B-Block competitors.

Jon Moxley and Shota Umino vs. Juice Robinson and Yota Tsuji

The US Heavyweight Champion and his young lion took the ring. Robinson has massive beef with Jon Moxley, so when the match started, the veterans went to it. Moxley took an early advantage, as his debut match in NJPW was with Robinson and he had already learned to anticipate the man’s efforts.

Robinson cornered Moxley but still ate a clothesline after reversing his Irish whip attempt. Once both men had been tagged out, Shooter and Tsuji began their fight. Mox and Juice didn’t stop theirs, brawling through the crowd and into the backstage gorilla area.

“They might be fighting on the streets of Tokyo right now, those two nutcases!” The announcers were happy to let us know how surprising that was, and once Mox was back, he saved Shooter from a submission hold with a Regal Knee.

Without Robinson, Shooter picked up the victory with a Boston crab hold that forced Tsuji to tap out. Robinson eventually dragged himself to the ring and decided it was time to take all of his aggression out on Moxley.

These two are destined to bite each others’ faces off.

Results: Jon Moxley and Shota Umino def. Juice Robinson and Yota Tsuji via submission.

Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano and Yuya Uemura

Suzuki-gun jumped their opponents before the bell, but at least they were in the ring! Taichi took on Uemura from the LA Dojo first, and while Uemura’s strikes were strong it was Taichi who threw him from the ring. He pushed the edge of a chair into Goto’s neck, while Suzuki took another chair to Uemura’s back.

Taichi got to the ring quickly, but Uemura barely made the 20-count. Goto tagged in, and as Suzuki put him in a rest hold, Uemura refused to leave Goto to his fate, attempting to beat down Suzuki. Certainly, it made Suzuki break the hold but it also netted Uemura Goto’s fury. Taichi delivered a brutal enzuigiri into Goto’s face.

Taichi didn’t have the momentum forever, and both Goto and Taichi had to tag out. Suzuki and Yano were next, and Yano’s fury was a great match to Suzuki’s intensity. Taichi tagged in and took the fight to Yano, who happily took him down and tagged to the intense Uemura!

The new kid has no fear, and both the audience and yours truly him! He nearly pinned Kanemaru in quick succession and he kicked out of almost everything Kanemaru threw his way. Uemura was pinned by Kanemaru but not without a fight.

The factions scuffled all the way to the backstage area and Goto came back to check on the much-beleaguered ring attendants.

Results: Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano and Yuya Uemura via pinfall

