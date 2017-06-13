NJPW News: Kenny Omega makes history

Bullet Club For Life - a motto that has taken Omega to heights we never thought we'd see.

The Elite reign supreme

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling News Source, Kenny Omega has become the first man in 15 years to headline shows at Tokyo Dome, Osaka-jo Hall, Nippon Budokan and Sumo Hall. The Cleaner completed this feat courtesy of his headline bout against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion.

.@qt_moody wondered if Omega was the first guy to headline the Dome, Budokan, Sumo Hall, and Osaka-jo. He wasn't, but here's the full list. pic.twitter.com/GqbqDD4bpF — Brak Obama (@NotBrockJahnke) June 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Okada and Omega put on one hell of a show last weekend, with the two men battling in one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory. They fought to a 60-minute time-limit draw, with some fans and members of the media claiming that their match was as good if not better than their ‘six star’ rated affair from Wrestle Kingdom 11.

The heart of the matter

Omega is the 13th man in history ever to headline events at all four venues. These arenas are four of the most prestigious and recognisable in all of Japan, with the likes of Vader and Antonio Inoki also appearing on this list. Kenny’s other two headline matches were against Kota Ibushi and Hirooki Goto.

Also read: 5 WWE Matches that could rival Okada vs. Omega 2

What’s next?

The third match between Omega and Okada has been heavily rumoured. However, it seems as if Cody will be taking the next shot at the gold. Whatever happens, it seems like the future is bright for NJPW’s main event picture, with all parties involved appearing to have their heart set on making the promotion one of the best in the world.

Author’s take

It’s great to see Omega breaking more and more records over in Japan, but what we really want to see is whether or not he can make it in the big leagues. Yes, that’s right – within the next twelve months, we think it’s a necessity for WWE to complete the long-awaited signing of The Cleaner.

Sure, it’ll be tough to get the deal done, but it’ll be worth it.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com