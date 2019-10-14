NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2019 Results: Kazuchika Okada retains, former WWE star wins IWGP US Title in absence of Jon Moxley

Okada vs Ibushi is set for the Tokyo Dome

October 14th, 2019 marked New Japan Pro Wrestling's annual King of Pro Wrestling event and the show was considered to be one of the most stacked cards of the year featuring several notable title matches including an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Sanada as the main event.

The undercard of the show also featured some top-notch bouts including an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match between Will Ospreay and El Phantasmo, a special singles match between Jushin 'Thunder' Liger and Minoru Suzuki, and Juice Robinson vs Lance Archer for the IWGP US Championship.

#1 Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) vs Suzuki Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado)

Having suffered a broken jaw a few months ago, this was El Desperado's return to in-ring competition and in his first match back, he was slated to face former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions in the form of Roppongi 3K.

A wild brawl broke out between the two teams even before the match had started and Desperado used his jaw injury in order to counter with some cheap shots in the early stages of the match. Kanemaru got in some offense and the Suzuki Gun duo started taking control of the bout, however, a tag to YOH changed the entire complexion of the bout as he sent Desperado to the floor and followed it up with a spinning forearm, kip-up, back elbow in the corner, tiger suplex with the bridge for a quick two-count.

With Desperado back in the ring, Suzuki Gun finally starts to ignite a comeback, however, Roppongi 3K managed to keep the tie in their favor. Kanemaru eventually spits some whiskey in SHO's face as Desperado plants him to the mat for the win.

Result: Suzuki Gun def. Roppongi 3K

#2 Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma vs Togi Makabe and Toru Yano

This was Hiroshi Tanahashi's fourth 20th-anniversary match as The Ace of the Universe and Makabe got things started in this tag team affair. Tanahashi and Honma took control in the early stages. Toru Yano then got into the mix and took control of the match as he sends Tanahashi straight into an exposed turnbuckle.

All four men exchanged some offense with Yano giving his best to win the match via shenanigans, even attempting a low-blow on Tanahashi. However, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion hit a sling blade and connected with the High Fly Flow for the win.

Result: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma def. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano

