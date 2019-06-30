NJPW News: Another huge conflict occurs within the Bullet Club

ELP (left) with Robbie Eagles (right)

What's the story?

At tonight's NJPW: Southern ShowDown event in Melbourne, Bullet Club representative Robbie Eagles lost his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title match against reigning champion Will Ospreay.

However following the match, things took an unexpected ugly turn as Eagles got into another heated confrontation with fellow Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight, El Phantasmo.

In case you didn't know...

Robbie Eagles made his initial New Japan Pro Wrestling debut in 2018 during NJPW's Fallout Down Under tour - where he had the opportunity to share the ring with the likes of Ospreay, Cody Rhodes, Evil and Sanada.

Later last year, Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale took to Twitter confirming that Eagles was all set to join the faction as the group's newest Jr. Heavyweight member and would also be Taiji Ishimori's partner for the Super Jr. Tag Team Tournament.

On the other hand, El Phantasmo made his NJPW debut earlier this year and in his first match for the promotion, he teamed up with Ishimori before defeating the duo of Dragon Lee and Ospreay with ELP pinning the latter. Phantasmo's first singles win came against Bandido and at the recently concluded Kizuna Road tour, ELP and Ishimori defeated Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

Having won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.9, Ospreay successfully marked his first title defense tonight at NJPW: Southern Showdown when he defeated his arch-rival Eagles once more to retain his title.

Following the match, Eagles was confronted by fellow BC Jr. Heavyweight El Phantasmo, who earlier in the night had successfully defended the RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship against Rocky Romero.

Having developed quite a bitter relationship with one another, Eagles eventually decided to hit Phantasmo with a Forearm, knocking him out in the process. The BC Jr. Heavyweight then also went on to shake Ospreay's hand.

What's next?

Will Ospreay has been trying to lure in Robbie Eagles to CHAOS for quite some time now and by the looks of things, it now appears as though Eagles' time in BC might have come to an end. From here onwards, only time will tell if Bullet Club is fine or not!